Royal Marines detain oil tanker on way to Syria

Royal Marines have boarded an oil tanker on its way to Syria thought to be breaching EU sanctions, the government of Gibraltar has said.

Authorities said there was reason to believe the ship, called the Grace 1, was carrying crude oil to the Banias Refinery in Syria.

The refinery is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria, the chief minister of the government said.

Fabian Picardo commended the bravery of the marines who detained the ship.

"Be assured that Gibraltar remains safe, secure and committed to the international, rules-based, legal order," he said, thanking the police, customs and port authorities for their involvement in detaining the ship.

'Firm action' praised

Gibraltar port and law enforcement agencies detained the super tanker and its cargo on Wednesday morning with the help of the marines.

Mr Picardo said he had written to the presidents of the European Commission and European Council to give details of the sanctions that have been enforced.

The EU Syrian Sanctions Regime, established in May 2011, comprises financial, trade and transport sanctions.

The sanctions restrict the Syrian economy in response to violent repression of civilians.

The Ministry of Defence said it welcomed the "firm action" by the Gibraltarian authorities.