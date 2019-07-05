Image copyright Reuters Image caption The oil tanker is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria

An Iranian official has said a British oil tanker should be seized, if a detained Iranian ship is not released.

British Royal Marines helped officials in Gibraltar to seize the super-tanker, Grace 1, on Thursday after it was suspected of carrying oil from Iran to Syria, in breach of EU sanctions.

Iran later summoned the British ambassador in Tehran to complain about what it said was a "form of piracy".

Mohsen Rezaei said Iran would not hesitate "in responding to bullies".

Mr Rezaei, a member of a council that advises the leadership, said, in a tweet: "If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the authorities duty to seize a British oil tanker."

The UK Foreign Office dismissed claims of piracy as "nonsense".