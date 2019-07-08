If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Centre-right wins power in Greece

Greeks begin the week digesting news that they will have a new government, with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras conceding to the New Democracy party. The centre-right challengers are heading for a clear majority in terms of seats, winning 40% of the vote with nine-tenths of counting complete. The BBC's Mark Lowen says Mr Tsipras paid for having "hopelessly overpromised", his legacy... to have "shed the populist demagoguery that swept him to power".

Prime minister-elect Kyriakos Mitsotakis tells supporters he has been given a strong mandate for change and declares he will rule for all because Greeks are "too few to stay divided". His victory sees the return of a political dynasty - his father was prime minister in the early 1990s and his sister, Dora Bakoyannis, was Greek foreign minister.

Trump criticises UK ambassador over leaked 'inept' emails

The row over the leak of emails in which the UK's ambassador in Washington describes the US administration as "inept" rumbles on, with US President Donald Trump delivering a characteristically caustic response. As the Foreign Office launches an investigation into the source of the leak to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Trump says of Sir Kim Darroch: "We're not big fans of that man and he has not served the UK well."

'We came for football, we stayed for equal rights'

Football fans of both sides offer their thoughts after Megan Rapinoe fires a sixth tournament goal to help the USA beat the Netherlands and secure a fourth Women's World Cup in Lyon, France. In light of the latest success for a nation that accounts for an estimated 70% of girls and women who play football around the globe, BBC Sport wonders when anyone will be able to stop them winning?

Turbulence and trade-offs: Why economics matters

By Faisal Islam, economics editor, BBC News

What we are seeing right now in global politics is, at least partly, the culmination of a decade-long Roadrunner moment after the trauma of the financial crisis. That moment could and perhaps should have given rise to an immediate global round of trade protectionism, economic nationalism and turbulent diplomacy.

It did not then. But it was merely postponed rather than entirely prevented. The consequences appear to be with us now in the form of a slow motion global trade war, with tariffs, tensions and declining co-operation.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Political intrigue fills the news stands, with the Metro describing a Foreign Office "hunt" for the "mole" who leaked those memos setting out the UK ambassador to Washington's less-than-complimentary views of the Trump administration. The FT quotes insiders suggesting the government is "no longer functioning", while the Times describes open rebellion in the Conservative Party to stop a no-deal Brexit. Others focus on what the Daily Mail describes as "civil war" within Labour over attempts to "gag" staff as part of an ongoing row about the party's handling of anti-Semitism and bullying claims.

Brexit We should all worry about no deal - former department chief

Mandla Maseko Would-be African astronaut dies in road crash

NHS Waiting lists surge due to pensions row

Glastonbury Kylie, Sheryl Crow and Billie Eilish give festival clothes to charity

Lookahead

Today High Court expected to rule on a legal challenge against the Home Office policy of allowing children to be used as informants in criminal investigations in England and Wales.

16:30 Parliamentary debate in response to online petition calling for tougher sentences for those who cause death by dangerous driving in England and Wales.

On this day

1965 Ronnie Biggs - a member of the gang who carried out the 1963 Great Train Robbery - escapes from Wandsworth prison, south London, by scaling a 30ft (9m) wall with three other prisoners.

From elsewhere

What a shed in Cornwall tells us about Britain's shameful housing crisis (Independent)

How hydroponic school gardens can cultivate food justice, year-round (NPR)

At 56, people assume Susan is Matilda's grandmother. But she's her mum (Sydney Morning Herald)

Cori Gauff is an inspiration - like teenagers everywhere (Guardian)