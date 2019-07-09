If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Ambassador row: May gives 'full support' after emails on Trump leaked

His comments on President Donald Trump's administration have caused problems for her government but Theresa May is giving Sir Kim Darroch - the UK's ambassador to the US - her "full support". However, Downing Street says the emails he sent in 2017 "do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship" between the countries.

Sir Kim's messages described the Trump administration - then in its early days - as "dysfunctional" and "clumsy and inept". The president has responded to their publication with anger, tweeting on Monday that he and his colleagues would "no longer deal" with Sir Kim.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes Downing Street's stance as a "stiff brush-off". Here's her take on the situation.

Tory leadership: Johnson and Hunt prepare for TV debate

The two men battling it out to be Conservative leader and prime minister meet for the first time in a one-to-one TV debate later. ITV's Julie Etchingham will oversee the hour-long event, in which Tory members and other members of the public ask questions, from 20:00 BST. We can expect a lot of talk about Brexit from Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, in front of an audience of 200 people at MediaCityUK in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Before the debate, why not compare where the candidates stand on the main issues here? And what's on the minds of the 180,000 Tory members choosing the winner?

Gene-silencing drugs reach NHS

The disease amyloidosis causes nerve and organ damage, and it can be fatal. But a form of treatment using a technique called "gene silencing" is now available on the NHS in England. Read here about what it is and how it works.

University applications decided by train fares

By Sean Coughlan, education and family correspondent

"It's important to talk about the cost of going to open days," says Rachel, a sixth-former from Plymouth who is looking at university choices. "Not everyone can afford to go out of their area. Train tickets are expensive and there's most likely accommodation as well."

This is peak season for university open days, when tens of thousands of teenagers and their families are criss-crossing the country viewing places where they might study. A return trip by train from north to south can cost £200 or even £300. And even with railcard discounts, when there might be four or five universities to visit, the open-day season can soon become an unaffordable closed door.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Guardian leads on Donald Trump's "scathing" attack on Theresa May, saying the US president's reaction to comments by the UK's Washington ambassador Sir Kim Darroch create a "dilemma" for the next PM about how to deal with relations between the two countries. The i concentrates on Mr Trump's criticism of Mrs May's handling of Brexit as a "mess". "Our man in Limbo" is Metro's take on Sir Kim's position. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says families have spent £15bn in the last two years caring for relatives with dementia. And the Daily Mirror reports that one-in-five meat products are contaminated with DNA from other animals.

Daily digest

Hong Kong Extradition bill dead, says leader Carrie Lam

Cancer prevention Boys aged 12 to 13 to get HPV vaccine

Himalayan climbers Video footage of team's last moments released

Filippo Magnini Italian Olympic swimming star saves drowning newly-wed off coast of Sardinia

Lookahead

10:00 GCHQ opens an exhibition at the Science Museum in London, showing items from its 100-year history, including Cold War Russian spyware and artefacts from the world wars.

12:00 The new children's laureate is announced, to replace Lauren Child.

On this day

1982 A man breaks into Buckingham Palace and spends 10 minutes talking to the Queen in her bedroom.

