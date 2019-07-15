Image copyright PA Media

Hunt: Iran nuclear deal can be saved

The deal struck in 2015 to limit Iran's nuclear activities is at risk of unravelling completely, with the US having decided to withdraw from it and Tehran having breached a cap on stockpiling of low-enriched uranium. But UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says it can be saved. He's meeting EU colleagues later in Brussels in an attempt to do so.

This comes after the UK seized an Iranian oil tanker - suspected of transporting oil for Syria, in contravention of EU sanctions - near Gibraltar. And it follows accusations that Iranian forces are interfering with shipping.

"Britain, France and Germany are making a strongly worded intervention," says BBC diplomatic correspondent James Robbins, "to try to prevent the crisis in relations with Iran deteriorating into something far worse: armed conflict." We explain the nuclear crisis in 300 words.

Men's Cricket World Cup: England cock-a-hoop after win

Forty-four years of waiting are over for supporters of the England men's cricket team. An agonising World Cup final ended with victory in a "super over", after the match itself was tied. Lord's buzzed as the action, watched by free-to-air viewers on Channel 4, went on and on, with New Zealand finally succumbing to superb play by Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and others - and the odd moment of luck for England. Here's reaction from the TMS podcast.

And relive the moment when England, in their fourth final, won the trophy at last.

Sick pay: Two million low-paid workers could become eligible

Currently only people who work the equivalent of 14 hours and earn at least £118 or more a week are eligible for statutory sick pay. But the government is today launching a consultation on whether this should be extended to other employees. It's unclear, however, if the plans would help "gig" workers on freelance or short-term contracts. Here are the details we have so far.

Apollo 11: The real Neil Armstrong

By Pallab Ghosh, science correspondent

When he returned from the Moon, he was feted by kings and queens, presidents and prime ministers. He was Captains America and Kirk and John F Kennedy rolled into one. Neil Armstrong had the world at his feet, but instead of embracing his celebrity status he retreated from public life.

The public knew little about this enigmatic man. But now we are gaining a glimpse of the real Neil. There was a sense that he was reclusive. Perhaps the experience of the lunar mission had left him somehow traumatised, because life on Earth seemed an anticlimax.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Photographs of England's ecstatic men's cricket team adorn the front pages. "Who said cricket was boring?" is the Daily Telegraph's headline, while Metro and the Daily Mirror go for the Oasis-inspired "Champagne super over". Returning to other news, the Times reports that Boris Johnson, if he becomes prime minister next week, will attempt to "reset" UK-US relations following recent controversies. And the Daily Express says there is "disturbing new evidence" that as many as 500,000 care workers have no training.

Daily digest

Donald Trump US president accused of racism after posting tweets attacking Democratic congresswomen

Sat nav Europe's Galileo system suffers major outage

'Gimp suit' Man in "black rubbery" outfit terrorises woman in village lane

Vueling Spanish airliner named most delayed from UK airports

Lookahead

11:15 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announces the historical figure to be shown on the new £50 note.

14:30 The home secretary answers questions in the House of Commons.

On this day

1997 Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace is shot dead on the steps of his Miami mansion.

From elsewhere

Will Mark Carney and George Osborne vie for the top IMF job? (Guardian)

Pete Buttigieg's life in the closet (New York Times)

Ancient bird foot found in amber has bizarrely long toes (National Geographic)

'Skippy meant a lot to Iranians': Sydney's lost theme parks (Sydney Morning Herald)