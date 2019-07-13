Image copyright Getty Images Image caption UK ambassador Sir Kim Darroch (l) called President Trump's administration "inept" in leaked emails

Scotland Yard has been criticised for warning media organisations against publishing leaked government documents.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu advised editors it "could be a criminal matter".

His comments came as a criminal investigation was launched into the leak of diplomatic emails from the UK ambassador in the US, Sir Kim Darroch.

Evening Standard editor George Osborne described Mr Basu's statement as "stupid" and "ill-advised".

The investigation was launched by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, which takes national responsibility for investigating allegations of criminal breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

"The publication of leaked communications, knowing the damage they have caused or are likely to cause, may also be a criminal matter," said Mr Basu.

He added: "I would advise all owners, editors and publishers of social and mainstream media not to publish leaked government documents that may already be in their possession, or which may be offered to them, and to turn them over to the police or give them back to their rightful owner, Her Majesty's Government."

Mr Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, tweeted that to maintain credibility the Met Commissioner, Cressida Dick, should distance herself from "this very stupid and ill-advised statement from a junior officer who doesn't appear to understand much about press freedom".

Other newspaper editors and MPs were also critical of Mr Basu's statement.

Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman asked if Ms Dick had cleared the "sinister, absurd, anti-democratic statement... threatening journalists with arrest for printing government leaks?"

He added, on Twitter: "Do you have any comprehension of a free society? This isn't Russia."

'Rather chilling'

Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis tweeted that "a free press is vital for our country and our democracy", saying it was "sad this point has to be made at all".

Peter Spiegel, Financial Times US managing editor, wrote: "Well, this is rather chilling from a major police force in a western democracy. What are you going to do, Met Police, arrest us?"

MP Tom Tugenhadt, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Radio 4's Today programme that it was "a reasonable request" to ask the media not to publish leaked documents which undermine security, but he "doubted" whether it was a crime.

However, former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the leak was a clear breach of the Official Secrets Act and the police were entitled to try to prevent further disclosures.

"If they [the press] are receiving stolen material they should give it back to their rightful owner," he told the Today programme.

"They should also be aware of the huge damage that has already been done, and the potentially even greater damage to be done by further breaches of the Official Secrets Act."

The government has already opened an internal inquiry into the publication of the memos, which were critical of the Trump administration - and prompted a furious reaction from the US president, who said he would no longer deal with Sir Kim.

President Trump branded him "a very stupid guy" after confidential emails emerged where the ambassador had called his administration "clumsy and inept".

Sir Kim stepped down as ambassador on Wednesday, saying it was "impossible" for him to continue.

Sir Kim's resignation prompted widespread support for him - as well as criticism of Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson.

According to some Whitehall sources, Sir Kim decided to resign after Mr Johnson failed to fully support him during a TV debate on Tuesday night.

Mr Johnson denied any culpability, saying he had spoken to Sir Kim on Thursday to express his sadness over his resignation and the ambassador told him he had not watched the ITV debate.

But on Friday, Mr Johnson told the BBC a "misrepresented" account of his remarks relayed to Sir Kim had been "a factor" in his decision to step down.

His leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, the foreign secretary, said he would have kept Sir Kim in the post if he became prime minister.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Sir Kim's departure was "a matter of deep regret" and public servants should be able to give "full and frank advice".

Shadow foreign minister Liz McInnes said Sir Kim Darroch was "just doing his job" and the criminal investigation was "welcome".