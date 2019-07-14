The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a cake to the BBC's Test Match Special team during the World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

The iced elderflower and lemon sponge features both teams' helmets, a World Cup trophy and figures of captains Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson.

Commentator Jonathan Agnew said it was "incredible... a work of art".

Julie Brownlee started baking seven days ago, but with the finalists only known on Thursday had her work cut out.

It was "probably two weeks' work in one week", she told the radio programme from the commentary box at Lord's.

A note on Clarence House paper sent with the cake reads: "I hope this cake will bowl you over! With my best wishes, Camilla."

Agnew told TMS listeners the cake's helmets had "absolutely perfect crests" while a cricket ball featured an "astonishingly accurate seam in white".

It also features cricket bails made from sugar and the flags of all 10 nations who took part in the competition.

Image caption Julie Brownlee told Jonathan Agnew the cake took a week to complete

Stroud-based Brownlee said she received a telephone call from the Duchess of Cornwall's private secretary with the order, adding Camilla had requested the flavour and was closely involved with the design.

The Duchess of Cornwall is a TMS fan and so was aware of the tradition of listeners sending cakes to the commentary team.

She is the second member of the Royal Family to do so, after the Queen presented them with a Dundee cake in 2001.

Another TMS listener to follow the tradition was Prime Minister Theresa May, who delivered homemade brownies when appearing on the programme during a test at Lord's in 2017.