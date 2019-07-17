If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Trump Twitter row: US House condemns 'racist comments'

The row over US President Donald Trump's tweets attacking four Democratic congresswomen shows little sign of abating. The House of Representatives has passed a motion denouncing "racist comments that have legitimised fear and hatred of New Americans and people of colour".

The motion got through the Democrat-controlled House by 240 votes to 187. It follows Mr Trump tweeting that Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib - who are all US citizens - should "go back" to their own countries.

After the House's decision, the president has come out fighting on Twitter again, writing that there is not "a racist bone in my body". The BBC's Tara McKelvey looks at what Americans think about Mr Trump's remarks.

Iran prisoner: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'in psychiatric ward'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman jailed since 2016 in Iran after being convicted of spying, has been admitted to a hospital psychiatric ward, her husband says. The 40-year-old mother-of-one, who denies the accusations against her, went on hunger strike for 15 days last month to protest against her continuing detention. The Foreign Office has said it is "extremely concerned" about Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's welfare and that it will continue to "call for her release at the highest levels".

Here we explain what the case is all about.

Labour anti-Semitism row: Advert criticises Jeremy Corbyn

Sixty-seven Labour peers have signed a letter, which has been turned into an advert in the Guardian newspaper, accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism within the party. It says Labour is no longer a "safe place" for all and that Mr Corbyn is presiding over a "toxic culture".

But a party spokesman said the leader and others stood "in solidarity with Jewish people". Read our guide to the ongoing controversy over claims of anti-Semitism within Labour.

The Beanie Baby-sized satellites showing us how the world works

By Tim Harford

There is a beloved story about the dimensions of the space shuttle. Apparently the booster rockets had to fit through railway tunnels designed to accommodate a horse and cart. In short, the space shuttle boosters were the width of two horses' backsides.

A similar - and quite true - story can be told about the new poster child of the space industry, the CubeSat. Its dimensions were determined by the size of a Beanie Baby. The cuddly toy was all the rage in 1999, when Stanford University professor Bob Twiggs was teaching his graduate students to design satellites. Back then, satellites were big.

Read the full article

