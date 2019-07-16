Image copyright Getty Images

The three London Bridge attackers, who killed eight people in 2017, were lawfully killed by police, an inquest has found.

Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing people around Borough Market.

They were shot dead by firearms officers less than 10 minutes after the attack began.

Jurors concluded the attackers "ignored clear warning shouts" from the police.

Chief coroner Mark Lucraft QC had directed them that the only "safe" conclusion was that the three men were lawfully killed.

He told the court no-one during the inquest had criticised the officers involved and it was agreed using anything other than "lethal force" would not have been not appropriate.

He suggested jurors may all agree that the armed police officers "acted with courage".

During the inquest, jurors visited the spot in Stoney Street where Butt, Redouane and Zaghba died and heard accounts of their final moments.