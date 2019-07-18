If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

UK would have to 'face the consequences' of no-deal Brexit

Image copyright EPA

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says British counterparts "never" told him during negotiations that the UK might opt to leave without a deal, telling Panorama the country would have to "face the consequences" if it did. He's one of several key figures to have spoken to the programme for a Britain's Brexit Crisis special, to be broadcast at 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The BBC's Nick Robinson lists 10 crucial mistakes, mishaps and misunderstandings that contributed to Theresa May's failure to deliver her promise of leaving the EU by 29 March. One factor, he says, was the lack of preparedness at the UK's new Brexit department at the outset of the process. One senior EU figure describes the realisation of this in Brussels: "Oh my God, they haven't got a plan… it's like Lance Corporal Jones."

Nato chief calls on Russia to save missile treaty

"We have to be prepared for a world... with more Russian missiles." So says Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who tells the BBC that time is running out to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, signed by the US and USSR in 1987, which bans short and medium-range missiles. Both the US and Russia have suspended their obligations under the treaty, amid concern over Moscow's plans for new weapons systems. Mr Stoltenberg says the Russian missiles are in "clear violation of the treaty", being nuclear capable, mobile, very hard to detect, and able to reach European cities within a few minutes.

Ministers consider night ban for novice drivers

Should people have to wait until they are more experienced on the road before being allowed to drive at night? Ministers are considering such a measure in light of figures suggesting one in five drivers has an accident within a year of passing their test. The Department for Transport says a graduated licence system could also feature restrictions such as a minimum learning period and not driving with passengers under a certain age. But the AA has warned against "excessive" safety measures.

Should I offset my summer holiday flights?

by Lucy Hooker, business reporter, BBC News

Flying off somewhere nice this summer? Now feeling guilty? You wouldn't be alone. The continuing campaign by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg to get everyone to reduce their carbon emissions has prompted some soul-searching over when, and whether, it is OK to fly.

Carbon offsetting schemes allow individuals and businesses to give money to environmental projects around the world in order to balance out their carbon footprints. But how do you choose a scheme that has meaningful impact? Some critics have dubbed it a "licence to pollute", arguing that it is likely to ease your conscience and make you happier about booking another flight.

What the papers say

There's a range of stories on the front pages, with the Metro and Mirror focusing on the extradition from Libya of Hashem Abedi, younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, to face trial for charges including the murders of 22 people killed in the May 2017 attack. Other papers lead on BBC director general Lord Hall's evidence to MPs on TV licences, while the Guardian focuses on Theresa May's final speech as prime minister. See our full review for more.

Daily digest

Studio fire At least 10 people killed in a suspected arson attack in Kyoto, Japan

Kevin Spacey Massachusetts prosecutors drop sex assault case

Labour peer Baroness Dianne Hayter sacked as shadow Brexit minister over Corbyn criticism

Instagram Social media site hides likes count in international test 'to remove pressure'

Lookahead

10:00 Hashem Abedi, 22, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with offences - including 22 counts of murder - in connection with the May 2017 suicide attack.

Today The opening round of golf's 148th Open championship takes place at Portrush, Northern Ireland.

On this day

1981 Nearly 200 people are hospitalised after violence erupts at a protest in Dublin in support of IRA paramilitary hunger strikers in Belfast's Maze Prison.

