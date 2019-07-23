If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Conservative leadership: Johnson or Hunt to be named winner

The ballot of about 160,000 Conservative Party members is over and, by midday today, they will have a new leader. Either strong favourite Boris Johnson or rival Jeremy Hunt will then have to wait more than a day before becoming prime minister, with Theresa May having one final Prime Minister's Questions before she stands down. Follow events live here.

His supporters say Mr Johnson, the best-known Leave campaigner during the 2016 referendum, is ideally suited to making a success of Brexit. His detractors - including several ministers who say they will resign if he wins the contest - are angry at his refusal to rule out the possibility of proroguing - suspending - Parliament, if this is needed to implement a no-deal Brexit.

These are, to say the least, tumultuous times in UK politics. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that whoever wins will inherit "the significant problems Mrs May has left behind".

We compare the candidates.

Carl Beech: Liar, fraudster, paedophile

Between 2014 and 2016 he was the star witness in an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and murder by leading members of the establishment. But Carl Beech has been found guilty of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

The 51-year-old former paediatric nurse, it has emerged, is himself a paedophile, who downloaded images of child abuse and secretly filmed a teenage boy. The BBC looks at the lies told by Beech and how they caused so much misery for so many people.

How to cope with the heatwave

It's going to be very hot across much of the UK for the next few days. Temperatures will reach 35C in some parts, making work harder and, with the nights humid, sleep won't be easy either. The BBC has put together a guide on how best to cope.

US brings in fast-track deportations

Under rules due to come into force today, the US government will ensure that undocumented immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the country for more than two years are deported immediately. Until now, only those detained within 100 miles (160km) of the border with Mexico and who had been in the US for less than two weeks could be deported quickly.

The American Civil Liberties Union plans to challenge the policy in court. We look at the situation on the US-Mexico border.

What to do when everyone's wearing the same as you

BBC Newsbeat

It's the dress you've probably seen everywhere this summer - maybe even several times a day. In fact, a white and black polka dot dress has become such a phenomenon over the last couple of months that an Instagram page has been set up dedicated to sightings of it.

But it seems the design has got a bit too popular for some. Owners of the dress have started going to great lengths to disguise the fact they're wearing the same outfit as everyone else. From cutting it into different styles, to adding alternative accessories or wearing it back-to-front, people are now even dyeing it to make it unrecognisable.



