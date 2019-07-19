Image copyright PA Media

A pro-Brexit activist who shouted abuse at MP Anna Soubry outside Parliament has pleaded guilty to public order offences.

James Goddard, 30, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester, has admitted causing alarm and distress using threatening or abusive language.

He also admitted to a racially aggravated public order offence against a police officer.

Ms Soubry, the MP for Broxtowe, supports another Brexit referendum.

She resigned from the Conservative Party in February and is now leader of the Independent Group for Change.

Ms Soubry said: "Everyone is entitled to go about their lawful business. In a democracy people have a right to peaceful lawful protest."

Mr Goddard was held by police following protests outside Parliament.