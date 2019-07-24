Image copyright John E. Walsh / Twitter @akazeeox Image caption This electric blue sky was pictured over Milton Road in Cambridge

Thunder storms swept across much of the UK on Tuesday night, ahead of possible record-breaking heat this week.

Houses in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and Wrexham caught fire after being hit by lightning, while a taxi driver had to be rescued from flood water in Newbridge, Caerphilly county.

Elsewhere, police are searching the River Thames in London following reports of people going into the water.

Forecasters say temperatures in some parts could reach 36C (97F) later.

Image copyright Kutub Uddin Image caption A scene in Bognor on Tuesday night

Image copyright Sam Ellis Image caption Moody-lloking skies at seam seen from near Littlehampton in West Sussex

Image copyright John Bradburn Image caption A view from a window in Buxton, Derbyshire

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said temperatures in some places had climbed back up to 23C or 24C by 05:00 BST.

"It's normally 13 or 14 degrees at this time of year, so that's 10 degrees above average," she added.

A yellow severe weather warning is in place for most of Britain until 09:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police divers were called out on Tuesday evening to three different stretches of the Thames in Greater London, following reports of people getting into difficulty in the water.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed large numbers of people relaxing in the sun and on the water, in canoes in soaring temperatures.

Image copyright Swalephotography Image caption A vivid thunder bolt was seen in the skies over Aylesbury

Image copyright Geraint Roberts Image caption A lightning bolt captured over the Solent in Hampshire

On Thursday, temperatures in eastern England could surpass the current July record of 36.7C set at Heathrow in 2015, and possibly the all-time record of 38.5C set in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Northern Ireland and western Scotland are expected to be the coolest areas - with temperatures in the low 20s.

Rail operator Southeastern has said it will run a "significantly reduced service" on Thursday due to speed restrictions announced by Network Rail as a result of the forecast high temperatures.

Precautions are put in place as rails can buckle in the heat.

Southeastern operates trains in south-east London and Kent and also serves parts of East Sussex.