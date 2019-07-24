In Pictures: Lightning pierces UK skies
- 24 July 2019
The skies above the UK were lit up by about 48,000 lightning strikes on Tuesday night.
The thunderstorms came ahead of further warm weather with temperatures in London expected to reach 38C on Thursday.