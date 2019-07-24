UK

In Pictures: Lightning pierces UK skies

  • 24 July 2019
Related Topics
Image copyright John E. Walsh / Twitter @akazeeox
Image caption This electric blue sky was pictured over Milton Road in Cambridge

The skies above the UK were lit up by about 48,000 lightning strikes on Tuesday night.

The thunderstorms came ahead of further warm weather with temperatures in London expected to reach 38C on Thursday.

Image copyright Paul Middelton
Image caption Multiple lightning bolts over Warwick
Image copyright Kutub Uddin
Image caption Lightning photographed over the English Channel
Image copyright Nicole Carr
Image caption Lightning was seen over Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Image caption A lightning bolt damaged Megan Zahra's bedroom roof
Image copyright Geraint Roberts
Image caption The storm passed over the Solent in southern England
Image copyright Tim Fisher
Image caption Tim Fisher caught this thunderstorm in the Lake District
Image copyright Sonia Bashir
Image caption Skies in Preston, Lancashire, are seeing purple
Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Lightning passes over houses in Lee Park, Liverpool

More on this story