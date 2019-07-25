In pictures: The UK's hottest July day on record

The UK has had its hottest July day on record, with temperatures reaching 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge.

Here is how some people have decided to spend the hottest day of the year so far.

Image copyright Helen Clarke Image caption It's the kind of day for a beer in the back garden pool

Image copyright Claire Braddy Image caption It looks like baby Jules got the memo as he cools off in a make-shift paddling pool in Woolwich, south-east London

Image copyright Roger Harris Image caption A girl smiles as she is partially buried on an excursion to a beach in Broadstairs, Kent

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A roller-blader can be seen using a tree for shade while keeping up to date with current events

Image copyright @LusiannaMarie Image caption It's not just humans who need an ice lolly on a hot day

Image copyright Plus1Comms

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Minerva the tiger takes a cooling plunge in her pool at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption No need to take a punt on the weather before heading out onto the River Cam in Cambridge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A dog runs through shallow water on the coast at Camber Sands, East Sussex

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption For those not dipping their toes in the sea, there's always crab fishing, as seen here in Margate, Kent

Image copyright Anna Mazzola Image caption Anna Mazzola combined staying cool with working from home

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Two boys splash in the water feature beside the National Football Museum in central Manchester

Image copyright Charlie Pitts Image caption Charlie Pitts took this bucolic image of ducks in Ironbridge, Shropshire

.