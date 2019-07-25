UK

In pictures: The UK's hottest July day on record

By Shamaan Freeman-Powell BBC News
  • 25 July 2019
The UK has had its hottest July day on record, with temperatures reaching 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge.

Here is how some people have decided to spend the hottest day of the year so far.

man drinking beer in his garden in Hadleigh in Suffolk Image copyright Helen Clarke
Image caption It's the kind of day for a beer in the back garden pool
Jules cooling off outside the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich Image copyright Claire Braddy
Image caption It looks like baby Jules got the memo as he cools off in a make-shift paddling pool in Woolwich, south-east London
A girl smiles as she is partially buried on an excursion to a beach in Broadstairs, Kent Image copyright Roger Harris
Image caption A girl smiles as she is partially buried on an excursion to a beach in Broadstairs, Kent
Man sitting by tree with roller blades on in Hyde Park Image copyright PA Media
Image caption A roller-blader can be seen using a tree for shade while keeping up to date with current events
dog with ice lolly Image copyright @LusiannaMarie
Image caption It's not just humans who need an ice lolly on a hot day
A dog eating an ice lolly Image copyright Plus1Comms
Minerva, an Amur tiger, paddles in her pool at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Minerva the tiger takes a cooling plunge in her pool at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire
People punt along the River Cam in Cambridge Image copyright PA Media
Image caption No need to take a punt on the weather before heading out onto the River Cam in Cambridge
A dog runs through shallow water by the sea in Camber Sands, East Sussex Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A dog runs through shallow water on the coast at Camber Sands, East Sussex
Families fish for crabs from a sea wall in Margate. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption For those not dipping their toes in the sea, there's always crab fishing, as seen here in Margate, Kent
Anna working on her laptop in a paddling pool Image copyright Anna Mazzola
Image caption Anna Mazzola combined staying cool with working from home
Two boys splash in the water feature beside the National Football Museum in central Manchester Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Two boys splash in the water feature beside the National Football Museum in central Manchester
Ducks in Ironbridge Image copyright Charlie Pitts
Image caption Charlie Pitts took this bucolic image of ducks in Ironbridge, Shropshire

