Cruise pair released over 'mass brawl' on P&O ship Britannia
A man and woman arrested over a mass brawl which broke out on a British cruise ship have been released from custody but remain under investigation.
Six people were hurt as P&O's Britannia sailed to Southampton after a week-long trip to Norway's fjords.
A 43-year-old man and a woman, 41, both from Chigwell, Essex, were arrested on suspicion of assault.
Plates and furniture were reportedly used as weapons during the incident in the early hours of Friday.
Good Morning Britain journalist Richard Gaisford, who was on board, said the violence occurred after a black-tie evening and an afternoon of "patriotic" partying on deck, when large amounts of alcohol were consumed.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought."
Mr Gaisford said he had been told by a witness the incident was sparked by a passenger taking offence at another holidaymaker dressed as a clown.
However, P&O denied there was someone dressed as a clown on the ship.
Hampshire Police said its officers attended the ship when it docked in Southampton.
A police spokeswoman said three men and three women were assaulted, with their injuries including significant bruising and cuts.