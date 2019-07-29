Image caption Cambridge University Botanic Garden measured 38.7C (101.7F) on Thursday

The UK's highest-ever temperature has been officially recorded in Cambridge, the Met Office has confirmed.

Cambridge University Botanic Garden measured 38.7C (101.7F) on Thursday beating the previous UK record of 38.5C (101.3F), set in Kent in 2003.

A Met Office official was sent to check the equipment before verifying the new record on Monday.

Staff working at the garden on Thursday tweeted: "No wonder we all felt as if we'd melted."

Daily temperatures have been measured by the weather station at the site in the south of the city since 1904.

Image copyright CUBG Image caption The weather station is monitored on a daily basis

Horticultural team member Katie Martyr, who took the reading on Friday morning, said: "I thought straight away it was incredibly high but not in my wildest dreams did I think it would be the highest ever moment.

"It felt like an out of body experience."