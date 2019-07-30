Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Carl Beech's fake claims of abuse by senior figures led to a £2.5m investigation and suspects' homes being searched

Police officers involved in the probe into an alleged VIP paedophile ring should themselves be investigated, a former High Court judge has said.

Sir Richard Henriques claims warrants to search suspects' homes were obtained unlawfully by the Metropolitan Police during its two-year Operation Midland.

Operation Midland, which was based on the lies of fantasist Carl Beech, cost the Met £2.5m and ended in no arrests.

The police watchdog cleared officers of any misconduct over search warrants.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct last week said there was no evidence that officers deliberately misled the district judge.

The Met's heavily-criticised investigation, Operation Midland, was sparked by the claims made by paedophile fraudster and compulsive liar Carl Beech.

Last week, Beech, 51, was jailed for 18 years for inventing the false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Beech, from Gloucester, was sentenced for 12 counts of perverting the course of justice, one of fraud, and for several child sexual offences

Retired judge Sir Richard was brought in by the Met Police itself to review Operation Midland in 2016 and published a damning report.

And now, three years later, he has written a scathing, full-page comment piece in the Daily Mail on Tuesday.

In the piece, Sir Richard said when officers applied for warrants to search the homes of Lady Brittan, whose late husband was one of those accused, Lord Bramall and former MP Harvey Proctor, they told a district judge that Beech had been consistent with his allegations.

But, Sir Richard writes: "Beech had not been consistent.

"In order to obtain a search warrant, an applicant must establish that he or she has reasonable ground to believe that an indictable offence has been committed."

Image caption Sir Richard Henriques' review into Operation Midland, part of which was published in 2016, was damning

Sir Richard adds: "The fact remains, however, that Beech had not remained consistent, the Metropolitan Police informed the district judge that Beech had remained consistent and 'he is felt to be a credible witness who is telling the truth'.

"A criminal investigation should surely follow."

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, last week cleared three detectives following an investigation into how a district judge granted police warrants.

It said there was no evidence that officers deliberately withheld evidence from the applications with the intention of misleading the district judge and would have no case to answer for misconduct.

IOPC interim deputy director general Jonathan Green said: "The allegations Nick made were grave and warranted investigation and we believe those involved in applying for the search warrant acted with due diligence and in good faith at the time."

All those involved are no longer working as Metropolitan Police officers.

Last week, the Met Police said they had been working in "good faith" but "did not get everything right" and said they would strive to learn lessons about "complex and challenging" sexual offences cases.