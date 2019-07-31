If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

MPs call for dedicated police for violent schools

Efforts to tackle violent crime are "completely inadequate", according to a committee of MPs which criticises a lack of "targets or milestones" and too "few new actions". Home Affairs Committee chairwoman, Labour's Yvette Cooper, is accusing the Home Office of "taking a hands-off approach". The committee's report suggests schools where pupils are at an increased risk of involvement in knife crime should be given dedicated police officers - already the case in London but not everywhere.

The Home Office argues it has made it simpler for officers to use stop and search and is legislating to stop knives "making their way on to streets". It also points to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent announcement of an extra 20,000 police officers, along with a new national policing board, to "drive the response" to serious violence. Violent crime rose 19% in a year, according to the latest figures for England and Wales. For an idea of the extent of the problem, see our 10 charts.

UK's 10 warmest years all occurred since 2002

If you're looking for a clear signal of climate change affecting the UK, the Met Office says its latest analysis offers just that. The top 10 warmest years on record in the UK have occurred since 2002, according to the State of the UK Climate report. And having digitised records to extend further back to 1884, the Met Office says all but two of the coldest years came before 1920 - something the author says is in line with expectations, based on rising global temperatures. The report comes after confirmation of the UK's hottest day on record, and our maps and charts tell the story of the record-breaking heat. For an understanding of the global issues, check out our climate change in seven charts feature.

Boris Johnson talks to Northern Ireland parties

Boris Johnson's clean sweep of home nations is complete. Having spent time in northern England, Scotland and Wales in his first week as prime minister, today he's in Northern Ireland. He held talks with Arlene Foster, whose Democratic Unionist MPs propped up his predecessor Theresa May's minority government, during a private meeting on Tuesday evening. And later he'll speak to the five main Stormont parties, with No 10 saying his focus will be to restore devolution. Brexit is sure to come up, though, given the complexity of arranging future relations across the UK's only land border with the EU. Mr Johnson has spoken to his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar by phone but they remain at loggerheads over the issue.

Tips for avoiding holiday bust-ups

By Sean Coughlan, BBC family and education correspondent

If you want to avoid arguments on a family holiday - make sure you get some extra sleep in the days before you travel, a psychologist advises. Linda Blair, an author of books about parenting and calmness, says that, rather than planning to catch up sleep while on holiday, you should actually aim to nap more than usual in the days before you leave.

The effort to clear the decks at work and get organised for the trip can leave us exhausted and emotionally fragile, says Ms Blair. "Everyone gets so tired in the run-up to a holiday," she says, and they begin their journey stressed and sleep-deprived rather than relaxed.

Read the full report

What the papers say

Several front pages lead on comments from the Duke of Sussex in Vogue magazine. In September's edition, edited by his wife, Meghan, Prince Harry says the couple will limit themselves to two children for environmental reasons. As the Sun interprets it, that means "only one sprog more at Frogmore" - a reference to the Royals' Windsor residence. Other papers focus on the prince's comments about how "unconscious bias" can lead to racist behaviour. Read the full review for a round-up of all the main headlines.

Manufacturing Car industry investment plummets in UK

Missiles North Korea fires twice in second launch within a week

Weather 'Intense downpours' lead to flash flooding

Japan Dancing mascot victim of deadly heatwave

How a GPS bracelet is saving babies' lives

Not-so anonymized data

Is makeover turning Hitler HQ into a Nazi theme park?

10:00 Inquest at St Pancras Coroner's Court, London, in relation to holidaymakers Matthew Ziegler, 43, and Katherine Clarke, 39, who were killed during an avalanche while skiing in the Italian Alps.

12:00 Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse to report back after hearing allegations of decades of abuse in Nottinghamshire's care system.

1962 Police make 54 arrests as protesters storm a rally of Sir Oswald Mosley's Union Movement - formerly the British Union of Fascists - assaulting him as he prepared to speak from the back of a lorry in London's East End.

How the global media were duped into blaming two non-existent 'North African' suspects for stabbing an Italian policeman (Independent)

The supermodel you've never heard of! Woman known as the 'Kate Moss of hand modelling' can earn £5K a day thanks to her £2M insured palms (Daily Mail)

When I joined my father on the building site, I saw a different side to him (Guardian)

Why kids invent imaginary friends (Atlantic)