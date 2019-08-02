If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Lib Dem win cuts Tory majority

Conservatives are waking up to news that the government's working majority - commanded only with the support of Northern Ireland's DUP - has been cut to just one. In the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, Tory candidate Chris Davies was beaten into second place by Lib Dem Jane Dodds, who regains the seat she lost at the 2015 general election by 1,425 votes.

The by-election was triggered when Mr Davies, who won the seat from Ms Dodds, was unseated by a petition that followed his conviction for a false expenses claim. Ms Dodds was aided by the decision of other pro-EU parties, Plaid Cymru and the Greens, not to field candidates, while Labour - beaten into fourth place by the Brexit Party - said it had lost out to tactical voting by Remainers. UKIP came last, behind the Monster Raving Looney Party.

Future of collapsing dam 'in the balance'

Engineers are continuing efforts to save a partially collapsed dam threatening to flood the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge. Emergency services have been working through the night, using high-volume pumps to relieve pressure on its wall. And an RAF Chinook helicopter is at the scene, dropping 400 tonnes aggregate in a bid to divert watercourses away from Toddbrook Reservoir. Around 6,500 people were told to leave their homes on Thursday, amid warnings of a threat to life. Many homeowners and businesses in the area opened their doors to aid evacuees. For a sense of the danger, see our picture gallery and follow our live updates for the latest.

Package holiday companies collapse

There is grim news for more than 50,000 travellers ahead of the weekend in the collapse of two package holiday firms. Malvern Group, which incorporates both York-based Super Break and Late Rooms has ceased trading and intends to appoint administrators later. And while those on package tours should be protected by travel association Abta, the company says those currently on Super Break hotel-only holidays might have to pay again. It "anticipates" bookings through Late Rooms - which acted solely an agent - will be secure.

The 'microworkers' making your digital life possible

By Ana Lucia Gonzalez, BBC World Service

"I used to have an office but sadly I had to close it down, says former dentist Michelle Muñoz of her life amid crisis-hit Venezuela. Two years ago she swapped her dental practice for online work as part of the global army of hidden "microworkers" - performing tasks that machines alone cannot.

This work often gets a bad press as it is seen as poorly paid, but for many it is a solution. Michelle says microworking has been her only way of earning an income: "I do much better with this than as a dentist." She tells the BBC of a good day when she earned about $80, which she used to buy the smartphone she now uses to work.

What the papers say

"Leave now," is the stark headline on the Daily Mirror's front page, summing up the warning to the 6,500 residents of Whaley Bridge, in Derbyshire, where damage to a dam left homes at risk. A striking photo of the crumbling dam runs the width of the Daily Telegraph, which leads on Bank of England governor Mark Carney's warning about the risks to the economy of a no-deal Brexit. Read the full review.

Daily digest

Brexit Plans unveiled for 10 free ports

Nuclear weapons US pulls out of Cold War-era treaty with Russia

Gaming Twitch loses streaming star Ninja to Microsoft's Mixer

Weekly quiz Who was on Meghan's Vogue cover? And six other teasers

Look ahead

13:30 Belfast City Council holds an emergency meeting to discuss the future of crisis-hit shipyard Harland and Wolff.

19:05 The domestic football season kicks off as Dunfermline host Dundee in the Scottish Championship. Middlesbrough visit Luton Town in the English equivalent at 19:45.

On this day

1990 More than 100,000 Iraqi soldiers, backed by 700 tanks, invade the Gulf state of Kuwait, with Iraqi jets bombing targets in the capital and special forces landing at the Emir's palace.

