Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Number 10 says the Prime Minister's team will throw itself into negotiations

If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

EU officials: No basis for further UK Brexit talks

London and Brussels remain locked in a stand-off over the terms on which the UK will leave the European Union. Downing Street insists the EU "needs to change its stance" on renegotiating the withdrawal agreement struck by former prime minister Theresa May, given it has been rejected by Parliament three times. However, EU negotiators have told diplomats there is "no basis" for further talks while the UK continues to make such demands. Indeed, papers are reporting one senior diplomat saying it's clear the UK has neither a plan, nor an "intention" to negotiate.

No 10 rejects claims that a no-deal Brexit is its "central scenario", promising to "throw ourselves into the negotiations". However, as one EU negotiator told diplomats: "We are back where we were three years ago." Many MPs fear leaving without a deal would damage the economy but Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Parliament can no longer block no deal.. Check out 10 ways a no-deal Brexit could affect you, and read about the wider implications in our Reality Check.

Obama: reject leaders who stoke hatred

Former US President Barack Obama has reacted to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio which left 31 people dead by calling on Americans to reject language from any of their leaders that feeds hatred or normalises racism. While he does not name anyone, the comments come after his successor Donald Trump sought to deflect criticism that his anti-immigrant rhetoric had fuelled violence. In the wake of the massacres, the BBC's Tara McKelvey explores whether the US has neglected the fight against white extremism. Meanwhile, powerful personal accounts of the violence are coming to light, with US reporter Lauren Turner hearing from one man who says he can forgive the gunman who shot dead his son - a new father - in an El Paso supermarket.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

British Airways flight evacuated after smoke filled cabin

Passengers are recovering after what one described as "the most terrifying experience of my life" on board a British Airways flight to Valenica. Smoke filled the cabin about 10 minutes before its scheduled landing, with BBC Panorama editor Rachel Jupp, who was on the Airbus A321 saying: "Very quickly, you couldn't see the passengers two seats down from you." After landing, passengers slid down the emergency chutes to the runway where they were "told to run and get as far away as we could". Another passenger describes the scene as "like a horror movie".

Lives lived and lost along Manila's Pasig river

By Howard Johnson, BBC News, Manila, Philippines

The Pasig river, which winds its way through Manila has long been a dumping ground for the Philippine capital's 13 million residents. So bad was the pollution that in 1990 ecologists declared the river "biologically dead".

Award-winning clean-up efforts have meant some stretches are showing a return of aquatic life. But in the past few years a different kind of death has comes to the Pasig. Local people say bodies are being dumped there with alarming frequency. They are victims, they suspect, of President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war on drugs.

Read the full report

What the papers say

Some papers lead on Boris Johnson's Brexit stance, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that the EU "expects no deal", having accepted that the UK prime minister "isn't bluffing" about his commitment to leave the bloc by 31 October. The Guardian says European diplomats have been told a no-deal Brexit is Mr Johnson's "central scenario", while the Times says the PM would refuse to resign even if he lost a no-confidence vote, so he could force through Brexit. Other papers focus on a call from ex-EastEnders star Dame Barbara Windsor for the PM to "sort out" dementia care. Read the full review, including some grim assessments of England's defeat in cricket's first Ashes test.

Daily digest

Tate Modern Teenager charged after six-year-old boy injured

North Korea Pyongyang 'tests missiles' as South begins drill with US

Dementia care Dame Barbara Windsor urges PM to 'sort out' funding

Fake reviews Facebook urged to act over sale of Amazon testimonies

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright Sports Hochi Japan

Mum's Facebook post gets her kids in the Olympics

If you listen to one thing today

Art of Now: A new school for New Orleans

If you read one thing today

'My fiance seemed perfect - but he wanted to control me'

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Look ahead

08:00 National 5 secondary and Higher school leavers' examinations results released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority

09:30 Annual statistics on deaths in England and Wales to be published by the Office for National Statistics.

On this day

1945 A United States B-29 Superfortress aircraft, known as Enola Gay, drops the first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

From elsewhere

'All three spoke Spanish. All three were Americans' - a paediatrician describes treating El Paso's shooting victims (New Yorker)

Constipation: Britain's got a bowel problem - how can we get to the bottom of it? (HuffPost UK)

Love v l'amour: is English destroying the world's sexiest language? (Guardian)

The crowd mocked the Australians as 'cheats'. The team responded with magic (Sydney Morning Herald)