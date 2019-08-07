Image copyright Reuters

Holidaymakers travelling with British Airways are facing delays and problems checking in online, with the airline saying system failures are to blame.

Customers at some UK airports have taken to social media to complain about long queues, flight delays and the app crashing.

British Airways said it is reverting to manual systems for check-in at airports.

It said customers should allow extra time at airports.

Skip Twitter post by @david_hewson Major computer failure with British Airways at Gatwick this morning. This is the queue for the queue at check in. Currently stuck on ground cos pilot can't get data. Set off early if you have a flight pic.twitter.com/hL37TGRJ70 — David Hewson (@david_hewson) August 7, 2019 Report

In a statement the airline said: "We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures.

"Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information and allow extra time at the airport."

It said the issue was not a global outage, but a problem with two separate systems - one which deals with online check in, the other that deals with flight departures.

The problems are affecting flights across its network but not at every airport, it added.

On Twitter, one holidaymaker at Gatwick Airport said he was stuck on the ground because the "pilot can't get data".

Skip Twitter post by @HelloScotTweets Oh dear @britishairways global IT outage? Boarded at 6.30am. Waved good by to partner and dogs early ready to talk Whisky in London. No news from BA HQ. All flights grounded? Staff on board at Glasgow flight to London are brilliant. @BBCr4today for company. — Kieran Healey-Ryder (@HelloScotTweets) August 7, 2019 Report

Another disgruntled customer at Manchester Airport said he was meant to be on the BA1385 flight, but was told at the gate that there was "worldwide British Airways system outage".

British Airways said it is working as quickly as possible to resolve the systems issue which "has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports."

It said: "We are offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City today, the opportunity to rebook to another day."

Have you been affected by British Airways' IT failures today? Please email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: