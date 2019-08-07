Image copyright AFP PHOTO / BRYAN PEAZON Image caption Natalie Christopher was last seen going for a run on Monday morning

Police searching for a British woman who disappeared on the Greek island of Ikaria say they have found a body.

Natalie Christopher, 35, an astrophysicist from London, was reported missing by her partner on Monday after failing to return from a run.

The couple, based in Cyprus, were on holiday on Ikaria, 130 miles (210km) south-east of Athens.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of her disappearance.

A major air-and-land search had been launched with island authorities joined by specialist teams.

The body which has yet to be identified was found around three miles from where she was last seen, police said.