British man drowns in Austrian lake after suffering cramp
- 8 August 2019
A British man has died in Austria after getting cramp in his foot while he was swimming in a lake, police have said.
The 33-year-old drowned at the Schwarzindien beach area in Mondsee on Wednesday.
He was with a 36-year-old woman, also from the UK, when he disappeared below the surface after saying he was in pain.
Officers say when he did not come back up, the woman "screamed for help".
Other swimmers tried to help, but his body was recovered at around 4.30pm local time.