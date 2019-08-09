Major power failure affecting homes and transport

Image copyright Getty Images

Major power failures have been reported across large areas of the UK, affecting homes and transport networks.

Power operators for the South East, Midlands, South West and Wales said there was a "major incident" affecting electricity.

UK Power Networks said the issue was caused by a "failure on National Grid's network".

Transport for London said the drop in power is affecting traffic lights, while many trains have been delayed.

Blackouts have also been reported in the North East.

Passengers at Newcastle Airport said the power cut out for around 15 minutes, but Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton airports said they had not been affected.

Scott McKenzie, 31, from Cardiff, said "various alarms were going off" at Newcastle Airport.

"We were literally plunged into darkness and people were using their phones as torches to see and get around," he added.

Western Power Distribution said it was working on the issue and expects to have power restored by 18:30 BST.

Network Rail said all trains had been stopped after a "power surge on the National Grid" but its signalling system had come back online.

Passengers have been warned to expect delays.