If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Drug crime moves from cities to villages

Recorded drug crime is increasing in many small towns and villages even as it falls significantly in city centres, the BBC has found. Drug crimes in England and Wales have fallen by more than 50,000 in the past five years, according to a BBC analysis of police-recorded crime data. But the national averages hide a major shift in where drug crimes are being committed.

In the village of Westhumble in Surrey, which has a population of 649, drug crime has more than quadrupled in the past five years, from nine cases to 42. But just 20 miles away in Westminster, central London, drug crime more than halved over the same period, from 4,041 to 1,832.

The push from drug gangs to find new markets within easy commuting distance of their home cities is sometimes called county lines. See our story and interactive maps from across the country here, and read previous stories on our county lines topic page.

Johnson promises crime crackdown

"We have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let out too soon or people offending again as soon as they're released," says Boris Johnson. "This ends now."

The prime minister is launching a review of sentencing of the most dangerous and prolific offenders, and is promising the Crown Prosecution Service an extra £85m over the next two years to help deal with a rise in violent crime. Over the weekend, the government promised an extra 10,000 prison spaces plus more stop and search powers. The focus on law and order is fuelling speculation of an early general election, said BBC political correspondent Jonathan Blake.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Labour calls for grouse shooting review

Labour has called for a review of grouse shooting, saying it damages important natural habitats. The four-month grouse shooting season begins on Monday - known as the Glorious Twelfth - and sees shooters head to moors in Scotland and northern England. Grouse moors cover around 550,000 acres of land in England and Scotland - an area bigger than Greater London. During a shoot, the birds are sent to fly over a line of people who shoot them. Labour said there were "viable alternatives", like simulated shooting.

Why do reality stars make good TV presenters?

By Steven McIntosh, BBC entertainment reporter

Nobody who watched Love Island this year is going to forget Maura Higgins in a hurry. Whether it's for her sense of humour, her accent, her "flutters" or her larger-than-life personality - she was undeniable dynamite on screen.

Which is perhaps why she's been signed up for a role on This Morning, presenting a segment called "Maura Than Meets The Eye" (brilliant) which will see her taking on a series of challenges around the country as well as fronting her own phone-in.

Her fellow Islander Ovie Soko hosted a cooking segment with Ruth Langsford on This Morning last week, while Curtis Pritchard has signed up to the second series of The Greatest Dancer, where he will meet and interview the contestants.

But in an industry which is so difficult to succeed in, what qualities might they need to connect with viewers?

Read the rest of Steven's article here.

What the papers say

Many of the papers, both tabloid and broadsheet, feature pictures of the Queen arriving for a church service at Balmoral yesterday alongside her son Prince Andrew. "Royals rally round" is the Sun's caption. "Andrew allegations back in the spotlight" is the i's take, following the death in prison of Prince Andrew's friend, the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York had been named in court documents relating to Epstein's trafficking of girls.

He has denied any wrongdoing and a US judge had dismissed claims of his involvement. But there is speculation that Epstein's death and its subsequent investigation will lead to further scrutiny of their association. Read the full paper review here.

Daily Digest

Hong Kong Another weekend of demonstrations

Gambling complaints 5,000% increase in five years

All-female cabinet? Green MP calls for men to be excluded

BTS K-pop group take extended break

If you see one thing today

Should I take CBD oil for my anxiety?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Reuters

Did Kim Kardashian free Cyntoia Brown?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Courtesy Hassan al-Kontar

What happened to the man trapped in an airport?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 Office for National Statistics release data on personal and economic wellbeing

12:00 Eddie Jones to announce England's Rugby World Cup squad

On this day

1969 The Royal Ulster Constabulary uses tear gas for the first time after rioting in the mainly-Catholic Bogside area of Londonderry

From elsewhere

Lucky Johnson can borrow his way out of a crisis (Spectator)

The judge who told a criminal to lose weight (Mail Online)

Why Cornwall must accept the tourists (UnHerd)

The Queen is not remainers' secret weapon (Guardian)