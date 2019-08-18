A Muslim convert who joined the Islamic State group as a teenager has had his British citizenship revoked, it has been reported.

Jack Letts was 18 years old when he left school in Oxfordshire in 2014 to join IS fighters in Raqqa, Syria.

He was jailed after being captured by Kurdish YPG forces while attempting to flee to Turkey in May 2017.

The Mail on Sunday said the move was one of the final decisions made by the government of former PM Theresa May.

While the Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases, a spokesman added: "Decisions on depriving a dual national of citizenship are based on substantial advice from officials, lawyers and the intelligence agencies and all available information.

"This power is one way we can counter the terrorist threat posed by some of the most dangerous individuals and keep our country safe."

Mr Letts, who was nicknamed Jihadi Jack in the press, converted to Islam when he was 16 and is a dual UK-Canadian national.

He dropped out of studying for his A-levels at a school in Oxford in 2014 before moving to Syria and joining the so-called Islamic State - the jihadist terror group which became known worldwide for its brutal mass killings and beheadings.

In an interview with the BBC's Quentin Sommerville, Mr Letts said: "I know I was definitely an enemy of Britain."

After being pressed on why he left the UK to join the jihadist group, he said: "I thought I was leaving something behind and going to something better."

Image caption Jack Letts was dubbed "Jihadi Jack" after he travelled to Syria in 2014

He told ITV News earlier this year that he wanted to return to the UK as he felt British - but understood it was unlikely he would be able to.

"I'm not going to say I'm innocent. I'm not innocent. I deserve what comes to me. But I just want it to be... appropriate... not just haphazard, freestyle punishment in Syria," he said at the time.

His parents, John, 58, and Sally Lane, 57, were convicted in June this year of funding terrorism after sending their son £223.

The couple were sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, following an Old Bailey trial.

Under international law, a person can only be stripped of their citizenship by a government if it does not leave them stateless.

Image caption "IS bride" Shamima Begum has been stripped of her UK citizenship

The decision to revoke Jack Letts of his citizenship is thought to be one of the last decisions made my Theresa May's government.

It comes after then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped Shamima Begum of her UK citizenship earlier this year.

She was one of three girls from east London who left the UK in February 2015 and travelled to Syria, where she married an Islamic State group fighter.

Mr Javid said Ms Begum could claim Bangladeshi citizenship because of her family background.

But Bangladesh has said she is not a citizen and would not be allowed into the country.