Image copyright PA Image caption Wormwood Scrubs, Hull, Lindholme and Nottingham were among the 10 prisons given extra funding

Levels of violence and drug taking have fallen since last year at some of England's "most challenging" prisons, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

The number of assaults fell by 16%, while failed drug tests almost halved across 10 prisons that were given £10m extra security funding in 2018.

But in two of the jails, Nottingham and Wormwood Scrubs, assaults increased.

Former prisons minister Rory Stewart vowed to resign if drugs and violence levels did not fall at all 10 prisons.

However, Mr Stewart resigned in July anyway over Boris Johnson's Brexit plans.

The number of assaults in Hull remained unchanged during the scheme, given the name the "10 Prisons Project" by the MoJ.

As part of the scheme, governors were given extra funds to spend on measures including for new X-ray body scanners, sniffer dogs, extra staff and basic repairs.

The MoJ said the project had now finished but added that it would form "part of our continuing efforts to boost safety, security and decency in all prisons".

The prisons that received extra funding were:

Hull - Category B

Humber, East Riding of Yorkshire - Category C

Leeds - Category B

Lindholme, near Doncaster - Category C/D

Moorland, Hatfield Woodhouse, South Yorkshire - Category C

Wealstun, near Wetherby, West Yorkshire - Category C

Nottingham - Category B

Ranby, Nottinghamshire - Category C

Wormwood Scrubs, west London - Category B

Isis, south-east London - Category C

Lucy Frazer - who replaced Mr Stewart as prisons minister - said she was "encouraged" by the new figures.

"We are already using what has worked to improve the rest of the estate, spending £100m on airport-style security to stop the scourge of mobile phones and drugs that fuel crime and disorder in jails," she added.

But critics of the scheme said the MoJ's project did not go far enough.

The chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, Frances Cook, said the measures "will fail to deliver if prisoners are given nothing to do and released with nowhere to live".

She added: "Tightening security in a few troubled prisons is all well and good, but ministers will have to take a different approach if they want to tackle the problems in more than 100 jails across the country."

Image copyright UK Parliament' Image caption Prisons minister Lucy Frazer said the project will influence future spending by the MoJ

The charity Prison Reform Trust welcomed the reduction in violence but warned that the 10 prisons project and the fate of a prisons minister "always risked being a distraction from the real issue" of overcrowding.

A spokesman added: "Any glimmers of systemic improvement will be quickly snuffed out if we return to the failed 'prison works' policies that have created this calamity in the first place."

The government has also pledged to recruit thousands of extra prison officers and create 10,000 additional prison places in England and Wales.