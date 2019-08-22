Image copyright Getty Images

More EU citizens from Central and Eastern Europe left the UK than arrived last year as Brexit approaches, the Office for National Statistics says.

It estimated that 7,000 more people from eight countries, including Poland, left the UK than arrived in the year to March 2019.

Overall, EU immigration fell to its lowest level since 2013.

The ONS warned that it underestimated EU migration up to 2016, and it has not yet adjusted the post-2016 figures.