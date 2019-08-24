Image copyright PA Media

British Airways has admitted it made a mistake when it advised passengers flights were cancelled, and told them to book new ones.

Passengers have described "confusion" as cancelled flights were reinstated, but only after some of them rebooked.

Pilots are set to strike next month, but some people with flights on non-strike days were told to rebook, or get a refund.

BA apologised for any concern caused and said the email was an "error".

"We are getting in touch with all those customers this afternoon to clarify that their flight will go ahead as planned," a spokesman said.

"We are sorry for any confusion and inconvenience this has caused."

He encouraged anyone who had spent money on new flights to get in touch. "We will deal with each case on an individual basis," he added.

Image caption Customers received emails saying their flights would run as normal - hours after being told the journeys had been cancelled and would need rebooking

The airline announced that pilots would strike on 9, 10 and 27 September.

But on Saturday it told some passengers with flights between the 8th and 12th that their flights had been cancelled, and they should rebook or seek a refund.

'Complete mess'

Josh Sullivan, 27, from Trowbridge, had been due to fly with BA back to London on 8 September from his stag do in Prague.

He said his best man, who organised the flights, bought another pair of flights from RyanAir for £180 when he was emailed to say the flight had been cancelled.

BA has now informed him the flight has not been cancelled.

"The fact that they've un-cancelled it, we went through all this aggro today for no reason - and now I have two flights back from Prague and we're £180 out of pocket," Mr Sullivan said.

"It's a complete mess," he added.