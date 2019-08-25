Image copyright PA Media Image caption People on Bournemouth beach enjoy the record-breaking temperatures

It has been the hottest late August bank holiday weekend ever - with temperatures reaching 31.6C (88.9F) in west London.

The Met Office confirmed the new record temperature, which was set at Heathrow.

It narrowly beats the previous record of 31.5C (88.7F), set in 2001 and again at Heathrow.

The hot temperatures are expected to continue to rise this afternoon and could even reach as a high as 33C (91.4F), forecasters say.

On Saturday a new record for Wales was set in Gogerddan, where 28.8C (83.8F) was recorded.

In Scotland, which does not have a late August bank holiday, temperatures were slightly cooler - but still reached 26C (78.8F) in Glasgow.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival enjoyed the weather

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A woman cools off by jumping into the sea at Whitby, Yorkshire

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Beachgoers made the most of the sizzling temperatures in Yorkshire

Last month, the UK's highest ever temperature was officially recorded in Cambridge when 38.7C (101.7F) was measured.

It beat the previous UK record of 38.5C (101.3F), set in Kent in 2003.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Temperatures across the UK could get even hotter before the late August bank holiday weekend finishes