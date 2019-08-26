Image copyright Georgia Scott/Age UK Image caption The funding decision has led to protests from pensioners

The BBC should "cough up" and pay for TV licences for all over-75s, the prime minister has said.

It comes after the BBC announced in June that it would restrict the benefit to those in low-income households.

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit, Boris Johnson said the BBC's funding settlement had been conditional on it continuing to fund the free licences - something the corporation disputes.

But Labour accused the PM of blaming the broadcaster for government policy.

Settlement 'conditional'

The BBC previously said it would limit free licences to low-income households to prevent it having to close services such as BBC Two and Radio 5 live.

Continuing to fund the free licences would have cost £745m - a fifth of its budget - by 2021-22, the corporation said.

The decision, meaning around 3.7 million people aged over 75 will have to pay £154.20 for a colour TV licence from next June, sparked protests outside BBC studios.

Mr Johnson told reporters at the summit in Biarritz, southern France: "The BBC received a settlement that was conditional upon their paying for TV licences for the over-75s.

"They should cough up."

People aged over 75 were granted free TV licences when Labour was in power, in 2000. Maintaining it was a Conservative manifesto pledge in 2017.

However, the charter agreement hammered out with Conservative ministers in 2015 saw the BBC assume responsibility for funding the commitment from 2020.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "It was the government which decided to stop funding free TV licences for the over-75s, and Parliament gave responsibility to the BBC to make a decision on the future of the scheme.

"There was no guarantee that the BBC would continue to fund free licences for the over-75s."

The culture secretary when the settlement was struck, John Whittingdale, said in the Commons in June that "it was understood that this would be a possible outcome".

Image caption Labour accused Mr Johnson of "passing the buck"

Limiting the scheme to households where one person receives pension credit is expected to cost the BBC around £250 million by 2021-22.

However, a No 10 source said BBC income had been boosted by requiring iPlayer users to have a licence and linking licence fee increases to inflation.

"At the time, the director general said it was a 'strong deal for the BBC' and provided 'financial stability'," the source said, adding: "The BBC must honour this agreement."

'Disregard for older people'

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson called on the government to stop "passing the buck".

"This prime minister's disregard for older people is appalling," he said.

"Because of this government's refusal to fund the concession, millions of older people will have their free TV licences scrapped next year."

Some 634,334 people signed a petition organised by charity Age UK, which is calling on the government to take back responsibility for funding the free licences and honour the 2017 manifesto commitment.