Brexit negotiators to 'step up tempo'

With a little over two months until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Boris Johnson says "it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo" of talks to find a Brexit deal that is acceptable to both Westminster and Brussels. Negotiators are to meet twice-weekly next month, ahead of a crucial summit on October 17 and 18. No 10 says the two sides "remain some distance apart on key issues" but are willing to work hard. The EU is demanding "concrete proposals", with a European Commission spokesman saying its "doors remain open".

Meanwhile, machinations continue among MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit - the default on 31 October - amid suggestions they will seek to change the law to prevent a scenario they fear would cause economic chaos. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes this group as a "strange political rainbow", with the Labour leadership "fully engaged", alongside recently departed Tory ministers. "This is a big, powerful and diverse group," she says, adding that much will depend on the reactions of Labour MPs representing Leave constituencies.

Hormone therapy risks greater than thought

Menopausal hormone therapy is twice as likely to give rise to breast cancer as previously thought, according to University of Oxford research. The treatment, which replaces oestrogen and progesterone lost after women pass childbearing age, alleviates symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings and reduced sex drive. The research says one in every 50 people taking the hormones every day for five years would develop breast cancer as a result. "We don't want to alarm women," says the university's Prof Gillian Reeves. She hopes it helps women make an "informed decision" about the therapy.

Kashmiris allege torture in army crackdown

Villagers in Indian-administered Kashmir are accusing security forces of torture in the wake of Delhi's decision to strip the region of its autonomy. One man tells the BBC he was woken and taken outside by troops going from house to house. "They beat every part of my body. They kicked us, beat us with sticks... when we fainted they gave us electric shocks to bring us back," he tells reporter Sameer Hashmi, who has been shown injuries in several villages. The BBC has not been able to verify the allegations, called "baseless and unsubstantiated" by the Indian Army.

How playing video games could get you a better job

By David Molloy, technology of business reporter, BBC News

The gaming industry is larger than films and music combined, yet few of us are likely to put our Fortnite playing achievements on our CVs. But why not? Businesses are waking up to the skills gamers can bring to the workplace.

"There are plenty of soft skills that gamers can utilise in a professional setting, such as teamwork, problem solving and strategic planning," says Ryan Gardner, a regional director with Hays recruitment. "It's about how you either make it relevant to the job you are applying for, or how it makes you more interesting as a potential employee."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Efforts to thwart the government's approach to Brexit feature on several of Friday's front pages, with the i and Guardian saying Conservative rebels will act to prevent the UK leaving the EU without an exit deal when Parliament returns next week. They also picture Ruth Davidson, a critic of Boris Johnson's Brexit approach, who stepped down as Scottish Conservative leader on Thursday. Others focus on the approach of Jeremy Corbyn, who has pledged to "politically stop" the prime minister's suspension of Parliament. However, the Daily Express reports the Queen will not agree to meet the Labour leader - or Lib Dem counterpart Jo Swinson - without the PM's approval.

