If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright PA Media

Brexit: Tory MPs warned not to rebel

Labour is putting together its plans to stop a no-deal Brexit, while a bill with the same aim is likely to go before Parliament on Tuesday. Ahead of this, Conservative MPs thinking of rebelling against the government are being warned not to do so.

Anyone defying orders to vote with the leadership will lose the whip - effectively being expelled from the party and unable to stand again as a Tory candidate - a senior government source has told the BBC. They also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson could reach a deal with the EU at the Brussels summit on 17 October, two weeks before the deadline for Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will give a speech later, warning that the government's plan to prorogue - suspend - Parliament is an "attack on democracy". Mr Johnson has said this is needed to allow a Queen's Speech - setting out his programme - to happen on 14 October.

It's looking to be a week of high drama, even by Brexit standards. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at what might happen.

Meanwhile, the government has launched a campaign urging the public to "get ready for Brexit".

We answer readers' questions on the big issues. And here's our simple guide to Brexit.

Hurricane Dorian: Huge storm batters Bahamas

The Bahamas has been hit by sustained winds of 180mph (285km/h), as Hurricane Dorian makes its way towards the eastern US seaboard. Meteorologists predict a "life-threatening" storm surge of 23ft (7m) in some places. Video footage showed roofs being torn off buildings, while power cuts are reported.

In the US, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas have declared states of emergency, and President Donald Trump has cancelled a trip to Poland and met emergency officials. He has called Hurricane Dorian "monstrous".

BBC Weather looks at how hurricanes form. And BBC World Service explains the differences between hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

HPV vaccine 'must also be free for older boys'

Human papillomavirus (HPV) strains are linked to the majority of cervical cancer cases as well as oral, throat and anal cancers. Teenage girls in the UK have been offered a vaccine - the HPV jab - since 2008, and now boys aged 11 to 13 are able to get it. But the Teenage Cancer Trust is calling for this free treatment to be extended to older boys and young men.

The former monk who runs a $100m meditation firm

By Sarah Dodds, business reporter

It was a series of tragedies that sent Andy Puddicombe's life onto a completely different path. When he was 22, he was standing outside a London pub when a drunk driver ploughed into a group of his friends, killing two of them. A few months later his stepsister died in a cycling accident, and then an ex-girlfriend passed away during surgery.

Andy was doing a sports science degree at the time, but amid the grief he dropped out. Seeking a complete life change, he decided to travel to the Himalayas to train as a Buddhist monk.

In 2005 Andy returned to the UK to set up a meditation business, but it still wasn't a widely appreciated practice in his home country at the time.

Read the full article

What the papers say

"Back me or I'll sack you" is the Daily Mail's headline, as it and the rest of Fleet Street report on Boris Johnson's government's warning to Tory MPs not to rebel in this week's likely Brexit votes. The Daily Express says the PM is "determined to crush a rebellion", while the Guardian adds that he is prepared to sacrifice his parliamentary majority by withdrawing the whip from those who disobey. Elsewhere, the Financial Times says Labour would confiscate shares worth £300bn from companies and hand them to workers. And the Daily Mirror leads on a report that some UK tourists are killing monkeys on "sick safaris".

Daily digest

Teachers Starting salaries could increase to £30,000

Eurydice Dixon Australian jailed for comedian's murder

Flash flood Tour group swept away in Kenya

Tennis Konta beats Pliskova to reach US Open quarter-finals

If you see one thing today

Unmasked: Make-up's big secret

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Einstein: Revolution in time and space

If you read one thing today

Image copyright SIMON ANNAND

Waiting for the curtain call

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today It's day nine of the US Open in New York, with Elina Svitolina and world number one Naomi Osaka among those vying for a place in the women's quarter-finals.

11:00 A visitor attraction opens in the village of Glenbuck, East Ayrshire, birthplace of the legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly.

On this day

1945 Japanese officials sign an act of unconditional surrender, bringing to an end six years of world war.

From elsewhere

The army and the people face off in Algeria (Economist)

The message of measles (New Yorker)

Why my daughter said no to Oxford University and yes to Leeds (Guardian)

The most absurd foods you can eat at the Minnesota State Fair (National Geographic)