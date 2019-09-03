If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Getty Images

Brexit: Johnson faces showdown

Parliament returns from its summer recess later. MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit are expected to put forward a bill aimed at preventing it.

The legislation would force the prime minister to request another Brexit delay - this time, to the end of January 2020. This would apply if the House of Commons has not approved a new deal, or voted in favour of a no-deal exit, by 19 October.

But Boris Johnson's government, which has ruled out any postponement of Brexit beyond 31 October, is fighting the plan. If it is defeated in a vote on the bill today, it is expected to table a motion calling for a general election on 14 October. This would require the backing of two-thirds of MPs.

Meanwhile, a legal challenge to Mr Johnson's plan to prorogue - suspend - Parliament will be heard by a judge in Edinburgh.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg gives her take on an extraordinary situation. And we analyse the possible outcomes.

Here are five things we learned about Brexit on a very busy Monday. And the BBC's Europe editor, Katya Adler, tells us what Brussels is thinking.

Hurricane Dorian: Five confirmed dead

The damage caused by Dorian, the second-strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, is being revealed. At least five people have been killed in the Bahamas, with 13,000 houses feared damaged or destroyed. Dorian is later expected to move "dangerously close" to the US east coast. It has weakened somewhat, but maximum sustained winds near 150mph (240 km/h) are still being reported.

The BBC looks at the risks the hurricane poses to the region.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Teenager 'blind' from crisps and chips diet

A teenager who has lived mostly on crisps and chips since leaving primary school suffered irreparable damage to his eyesight, doctors in Bristol say. He was not over or underweight, but was severely malnourished. The teenager had visited his GP but did not stick with supplements for a B12 deficiency. Here is the full story.

Where a 'language war' has closed schools

By Peter Tah

Schoolchildren have become pawns in the conflict between Cameroon's mainly French-speaking government and separatist fighters demanding independence for the country's English-speaking heartlands. The separatists are enforcing a lockdown across cities, towns and villages in the North-West and South-West regions to ensure schools remain shut for a fourth academic year in a row.

The regions are heavily militarised, with troops battling insurgents who use hit-and-run tactics. Schools were due to open on 2 September - instead parents and children have been fleeing their homes in their thousands as they fear an escalation of the conflict.

Read the full story

What the papers say

"Boris snaps" is the Sun's headline, as the papers analyse the possibility of a general election taking place on 14 October. The Financial Times says this has "raised the stakes over Brexit". The Times reports it is unclear that the attempt by MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit to prevent it will work. And the Guardian reports a source saying that senior Tory rebels are thinking of backing down.

Daily digest

Afghanistan war US-Taliban deal would see 5,400 troops withdraw

California boat fire Four bodies recovered off Santa Cruz Island

After Brexit GB car sticker "needed for UK drivers in Ireland"

Food banks Schools increasing provision to help pupils' families, governors say

If you see one thing today

'Women starting science careers find it daunting'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

The queen of Mont Blanc

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Phil Coomes

Is this the UK's longest-serving employee?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today US Vice-President Mike Pence is in the Republic of Ireland for an official visit.

14:30 Yewande Biala is among the stars of ITV's Love Island giving evidence to MPs on the management and influence of TV reality shows.

On this day

1976 The last protesting inmates at Hull's top-security prison surrender after 67 hours on the rampage.

From elsewhere

Marjorie: On the job, 24 hours a day, 27 days a month (New York Times)

Iconic photo of skyscraper workers is not what it seems (Washington Post)

Lost Irish words rediscovered, including one for 'oozes pus' (Cambridge University)

Twenty years on: Eyes Wide Shut is still shrouded in mystery (Independent)