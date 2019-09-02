Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Greek police said the collision occurred in Halkidiki, northern Greece

A British family has been involved in a collision in Greece, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Greek police said an unknown vehicle struck two pedestrians in Halkidiki, a region in the north, shortly before 20:30 local time (18:30 BST) on Sunday.

A 57-year-old man was killed and another person, aged 58, was injured following the incident in Kallithea.

Local media reports say a car sped away from the scene following the crash.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office told BBC News it was "supporting a British family involved in a road traffic accident in Greece".

He added: "We are also in contact with the tour operator and Greek authorities."