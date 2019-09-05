Image copyright AFP

Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament is an unlawful abuse of power, lawyers representing businesswoman Gina Miller have said.

Outlining her case against prorogation at the High Court in London, Lord Pannick QC said it breached the legal principle of Parliamentary sovereignty.

He added that a five-week suspension was of "exceptional length", saying in most cases it was for a week or less.

A similar challenge at Edinburgh's Court of Session failed on Wednesday.

In 2017, Gina Miller won a case which stopped ministers triggering the Article 50 process - by which the UK leaves the EU - without a vote in parliament.

The prime minister announced on 28 August he wanted the five-week shutdown - a process known as prorogation - to start next week.

This means MPs and peers will not return to parliament until 14 October for the Queen's Speech, when Mr Johnson says he will outline his "exciting agenda" for the new term.

The latest case from Ms Miller - to challenge the legality of the prorogation - is being heard by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other leading judges.

The court will first have to decide whether to hear the case before moving on to a full hearing to consider the main arguments of the case.

Opening the preliminary hearing, Lord Pannick said: "There is no dispute that the prime minister is entitled to decide that it is appropriate now to end this session of Parliament.

"We say that what the prime minister is not entitled to do is to close Parliament for five weeks at such a critical time without justification."

He added that a note in Mr Johnson's own handwriting said the whole September session of Parliament was a rigmarole introduced to show the public that MPs were earning their crust - and he saw nothing "especially shocking" about this prorogation.

Lord Pannick argued that this showed Mr Johnson did not understand the role of Parliament in proposing and considering legislation and holding the government to account during "such a critical period".

Sir John Major, former Conservative prime minister, was given the go ahead to join her legal action and intervene in the case in writing.

He believes Mr Johnson's move is aimed at preventing MPs from opposing a no-deal Brexit.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, who is Scotland's senior law officer, the Welsh government and shadow attorney general Shami Chakrabarti have also been given permission to intervene in writing.

It is not possible to mount a legal challenge to the Queen's approval of the suspension but Sir John and Ms Miller believe they can legally challenge the advice the Queen's prime minister gives her.

What other legal challenges are taking place?

In Scotland, a group of politicians will attempt to overturn a court ruling made on Wednesday that Mr Johnson's plan to shut down parliament ahead of Brexit is, in fact, legal.

Lord Doherty, sitting at the Court of Session, said the prime minister had not broken any laws by asking the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks.

It was for Parliament and the electorate to judge the prime minister's actions - not the courts, he said.

The MPs and peers behind the legal challenge immediately appealed against his ruling.

Their appeal will be heard by three judges at the Inner House later, with a ruling expected on Friday.

The group of more than 70 largely pro-Remain politicians, headed by SNP MP Joanna Cherry, argue that Mr Johnson is exceeding his powers and attempting to undermine democracy by avoiding parliamentary scrutiny before the UK leaves the EU on 31 October.

After Lord Doherty's ruling, a UK government spokesman said: "We welcome the court's decision and hope that those seeking to use the judiciary to frustrate the government take note and withdraw their cases."

In Belfast, a campaigner is bringing a case arguing that no-deal could jeopardise the Northern Ireland peace process.

Prorogation in a nutshell

Parliament is normally suspended - or prorogued - for a short period before a new session begins. It is done by the Queen, on the advice of the prime minister.

Parliamentary sessions normally last a year, but the current one has been going on for more than two years - ever since the June 2017 election.

When Parliament is prorogued, no debates and votes are held - and most laws that haven't completed their passage through Parliament die a death.

This is different to "dissolving" Parliament - where all MPs give up their seats to campaign in a general election.

The last two times Parliament was suspended for a Queen's Speech that was not after a general election the closures lasted for four and 13 working days respectively.

If this prorogation happens as expected, it will see Parliament closed for 23 working days.

MPs have to approve recess dates, but they cannot block prorogation.