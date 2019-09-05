Smiles as Princess Charlotte starts school

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school in London

Princess Charlotte is "very excited" about starting school, the Duke of Cambridge said as he dropped her off for her first day.

Walking across the playground with both parents and her brother, Princess Charlotte smiled as she met the head of the lower school at Thomas's Battersea.

Prince George has attended the private school in south west London since 2017.

He began his first day of year two - his final year in the lower school before he moves to the middle school.

Image copyright PA

Princess Charlotte, four, was photographed meeting Helen Haslem at the side entrance of the school.

Her uniform includes a navy pleated skirt and cardigan, white socks and black shoes.

The duchess smiled as she greeted Ms Haslem and asked about her summer holidays.

Image copyright PA Media

Ms Haslem bent down to shake hands with both George and Charlotte, who is fourth in line to throne.

Prince William, who drove the family to the school, said: "First day - she's very excited."

Image copyright PA

Prince George was also photographed on his first day at Thomas's Battersea, a preparatory school located a few miles from the family residence in Kensington Palace, in September 2017.

He, too, was greeted by Ms Haslem, after Prince William drove him through the school gates. The Duchess of Cambridge missed the occasion as she was not well enough to take him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince George on his first day of school

The school has around 560 pupils between the ages of four and 13.

It charges £6,429 per term for a family's eldest child and £6,305 for their second eldest child throughout reception, year one and year two, according to its website.