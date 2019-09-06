Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Damian Green was sacked as Theresa May's defacto deputy for making 'misleading' statements about the affair

Two retired Metropolitan Police officers were investigated for almost two years after speaking to the media about allegations pornography was found on Damian Green MP's work computer, it has emerged.

Bob Quick, who was once in charge of counter-terrorism, and Neil Lewis, a former detective and IT specialist, faced a potential prosecution over alleged data breaches.

Mr Green, who was in effect deputy prime minister in Theresa May's government, was sacked in December 2017 for making "inaccurate and misleading" statements about the affair.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) examined claims the former officers had unlawfully retained or disclosed personal data relating to the case but decided not to take any action against them.

The pornography allegations were first revealed in November 2017 by The Sunday Times, whose reporters had spoken to Mr Quick.

The computer from Mr Green's House of Commons office had been examined by Mr Lewis in 2008 as part of a highly controversial police inquiry into leaks from the Home Office, during which Mr Green was arrested but never charged.

Mr Green repeatedly denied the pornography claims, describing the allegations as "completely untrue", but this prompted the former detective to give an interview to BBC News in which he alleged "thousands" of legal images had been found on the Conservative MP's device.

Although a Cabinet Office inquiry concluded Mr Green had broken the ministerial code, ending his career in government, the retired officers faced a hostile backlash from some politicians and senior officers.

Mr Lewis was criticised for speaking out by Mrs May - and by the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who asked the ICO to investigate his actions and those of Mr Quick.

After what the data protection watchdog described as a "full" investigation, which lasted 21 months, it issued a statement.

"After considering advice from external legal counsel, the ICO has decided not to take formal regulatory action in this case," it said.

"The case was investigated under the previous legislation, the Data Protection Act 1998."

"The law has since been strengthened through the Data Protection Act 2018, which adds a new element of knowingly or recklessly retaining personal data without the consent of the data controller," the statement added.

The ICO said it advised anyone who obtained personal information in the course of their work to "take note" of the updated legislation and said guidance would be issued to the police service about storing documents.

"The ICO's investigation highlighted some opportunities for police forces to review their handling of personal data such as notebooks, to ensure people do not retain them when leaving the service," it said.