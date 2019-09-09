If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: MPs to vote again on snap election

The government is holding another vote later on whether there should be a snap general election. It expects to lose - needing the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons - but is still pressing Labour and other MPs to give their backing.

Meanwhile, the bill aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit happening on 31 October is expected to pass into law, with ministers calling it "lousy" and arguing that it weakens Boris Johnson in Brussels negotiations. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the government will abide by it, but will "look very carefully" at its "interpretation".

At some stage this week Parliament will be prorogued - suspended - for up to five weeks ahead of the Queen's Speech. But it's going to be a busy few days, perhaps not matching last week's non-stop drama - but hectic nonetheless. Here's all you need to know about Brexit.

And here are five things that happened at the weekend, including Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd quitting.

Huge fire at London flats

A major fire broke out in the early hours of this morning at a block of flats in Worcester Park, south-west London. All four storeys of the building are reportedly alight, with 125 firefighters at the scene. Read the latest here.

Flights cancelled as BA pilots strike

Tens of thousands of passengers have been told not to go to airports as British Airways pilots begin a two-day strike over pay and conditions. Some 4,000 people are taking part in the action and 1,600 flights are expected to be grounded.

Today programme BBC business reporter Katie Prescott says both sides are "open to talks but neither appears to have been in touch with the other". Here's how they got to this situation.

Meanwhile, Which? magazine reveals the UK's worst airport.

The superpower fight for internet near the Arctic

By Robin Levinson-King

Want to watch the latest viral hit on YouTube? Transfer money online? Video chat with your grandma? Don't hold your breath if you live in Iqaluit, Canada, say residents of the city of 7,500, which is located just over 300km (186 miles) from the Arctic Circle.

"It's still very fragile, a single event can cause a mass outage where people can't send or receive emails, people can't get money out of the bank machine, people can't buy gasoline or groceries at the store," says the mayor, Madeleine Redfern.

Iqaluit is not the only place waiting to get online. Chinese firm Huawei is offering to help out - but could it be a Trojan horse?

Read the full article

What the papers say

With the anti-no-deal-Brexit bill due to become law today, the newspapers ponder the PM's next move. The Daily Mail's headline is "What's your plan, Boris?", while the Times says Mr Johnson is "in retreat". But the Daily Express leads on a poll suggesting voters think he is the best man to lead the UK into delivering Brexit. Meanwhile, it could soon be time to wrap up warm as, according to the Daily Star, the "beast from the east" - a storm that brought freezing weather in 2018 - is likely to be repeated early next year.

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP estimates for July.

17:30 The film version of the hugely successful UK TV series Downton Abbey has its premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London.

On this day

1988 England's cricket tour to India is cancelled after several squad members who have played in apartheid South Africa are refused visas.

