Jeremy Corbyn is expected to clarify Labour's Brexit position soon after growing pressure from the party.

Labour has said it would hold a referendum on any deal and back Remain over a "bad Tory deal" or no deal.

Mr Corbyn is due to meet union leaders on Tuesday to discuss the issue, and give his support to having a "credible" Leave option on any ballot paper.

Some senior party figures want to back staying in the EU in any circumstances, even if Labour negotiates its own deal.

They include shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, who have both said they would campaign for Remain in a referendum, even against a Labour deal.

But one of Labour's biggest backers, the Unite union, insists Leave must be an option for its members in any poll.

The BBCs political correspondent, Iain Watson, said senior Labour figures had been arguing that backing Remain would recover ground lost to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats in recent elections.

Pro-Remain Labour activists are also hoping the party's conference later this month will commit the leadership to backing Remain under all circumstances.

But, while Labour-affiliated unions would rather stay in the EU than have no deal, they believe a Labour government should offer voters a choice in a referendum between a negotiated deal and Remain.