Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Lee Kutryk is accused of dangerous driving

A man wanted for allegedly ramming a police car is due to appear in court.

Lee Kutryk is charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Holywell on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, is also accused of breaching of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assaulting police.

A North Wales Police spokesman said he was appearing before magistrates in Mold on Tuesday afternoon.

The force had issued an appeal to find Mr Kutryk on Monday.