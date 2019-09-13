If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Domestic violence murders surge to five-year high

Some 173 people were killed in domestic violence-related homicides last year, the highest number since 2014, according to data from 43 police forces across the UK. And BBC analysis of the first 100 killings of 2019 suggests one in every five was committed by a partner, an ex-partner or a family member. One criminologist describes those killed as the "invisible victims of knife crime".

The government insists it is "fully committed" to tackling domestic abuse, with Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins saying MPs will again get to debate a domestic abuse bill, alongside a scheme to let people find out if their partner has a history of domestic violence, once Parliament's suspension is over. However, Nogah Ofer, of the Centre For Women's Justice, argues police are not making use of powers they already have. "Women have to go off and get orders in the civil courts. Then those orders are breached and the police don't do anything to arrest the suspects," she says.

Bercow pledges 'creativity' to stop no-deal Brexit

John Bercow might be leaving his role as Commons Speaker but he's not going quietly. He says "creativity" will be used in Parliament to prevent any attempt by Boris Johnson to ignore a law designed to stop a no-deal Brexit. The prime minister says he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay the UK's withdrawal from the bloc beyond 31 October, as required by the law which was forced through by backbenchers. But Mr Bercow used a lecture in London to say Parliament would act "forcefully" against any attempt to avoid obeying the law.

If, like MPs, you're finding it hard to talk about Brexit without getting into a row, the BBC's Francesca Gillet has gleaned some tips on how to "respectfully disagree".

Nursery abuser to be banned from home county

When Plymouth nursery worker Vanessa George was sentenced for sexually abusing children in her care in 2009, it emerged she had taken up to eight photographs a day before swapping the images over the internet. After a decade in prison, she has been judged eligible for parole. But the Probation Service says it's effectively banning her from the West Country by using strict licence conditions with an unusually large "exclusion zone". George will "never be allowed to work with children again", adds chief probation officer Sonia Crozier.

Downton Abbey the film: 14 things you need to know

It's been talked about for years and now, finally, Julian Fellowes' hit ITV period drama is transferring to the big screen. All your favourite characters have returned - get ready for those famous Dame Maggie one-liners - along with a few high-profile new faces, including Imelda Staunton and Killing Eve's David Haig.

Everyone's feeling just a teensy bit nervous about the release. Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, says her first thought about being on the big screen was: "Our faces are going to be much bigger! It's an extension of the show, just turned up a notch."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The front pages offer a mixed bag of headlines, from the Sun's suggestion that British Airways pilots are planning a 10-day strike to the Daily Mail's report that Britons are turning their backs on marriage. Both the Daily Express and Daily Telegraph suggest the Labour Party is planning tax rises, should it win the next general election. The latter reports that VAT would be applied to fees paid to private schools, which would also lose their charitable status.

Lookahead

08:00 The Goodwood Revival festival of classic cars, motor racing, vintage fashion and entertainment opens with an air display at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, West Sussex.

08:10 Players tee off in the first foursome matches in golf's Solheim Cup, which sees Europe take on defending champions the USA at Gleneagles.

On this day

1993 Israel's Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat shake hands on the White House lawn in Washington, USA, to mark the signing of a Declaration of Principles for peace.

When your commander-in-chief is also providing your hotel room (New York Times)

How to make the perfect packed lunch - for toddlers, millennials and the middle-aged (Guardian)

Straw Wars: Plastic is cancelled, paper is rising, and everyone's trying to get rich (Slate)

Tyson Fury: Beating Klitschko was my Everest, but this 'second career' is different, I am enjoying the ride (Telegraph)