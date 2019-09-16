If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright EPA

Brexit: Johnson meets Juncker

Boris Johnson will meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for the first time since entering Downing Street later. Visiting Mr Juncker in Luxembourg, the prime minister will say the UK cannot "countenance any more delays" to Brexit.

A source says Mr Johnson wants to reach a new withdrawal deal with the EU by 18 October, but EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who will also attend the meeting, has said there are no "reasons to be optimistic" on this front.

So while Parliament isn't sitting this week, it's likely to be frantic - and possibly a little confusing - once again. On Tuesday, the UK Supreme Court begins considering whether Mr Johnson's decision to suspend - prorogue - Parliament until 14 October was lawful.

Here's what might happen over the next few weeks. And how have talks with the EU been going?

The BBC also talks to UK citizens applying to become Dutch.

Plus the Liberal Democrats have voted, at their annual conference in Bournemouth, to scrap Brexit if they win the next general election.

Saudi Arabia drone strikes send oil price soaring

The drone attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which knocked out more than 5% of global supply, have taken prices to their highest in four months. At one point Brent crude jumped 19% to $71.95 (£57.70) a barrel, and it could take weeks for the situation get back to normal.

The US says Iran was behind Saturday's attacks, but it denies this, accusing Washington of "deceit". There's more on tensions between those countries here.

Student mental health help 'patchy'

Going to university can be a stressful experience and an ex-health minister says more must be done to ensure students get access to mental health care, wherever they are. Lib Dem MP Sir Norman Lamb wants waiting times for counselling to be reduced.

This comes as the inquest into the suicide of Ceara Thacker, who died aged 19 while studying at Liverpool University in 2018, begins later today.

The day I met a 'gay conversion therapist'

By James Barr

I'm sitting in a room in Northern Ireland opposite a man who says he offers "talking therapy" to people who don't want to be gay. And I cannot help feeling worried - despite all the evidence I've read to the contrary - that a tiny part of me believes that he may actually convince me that I can choose to stop being gay.

The man lives in a very quiet close of small houses, tucked away off a side road, the type of place where everyone knows your business. Do his neighbours know what happens here? I start to feel a little uneasy. It reminds me of my home town Eastbourne and of being in the closet, hiding my secrets.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads on a report that the PM is confident of reaching a new withdrawal agreement with Brussels, which the Daily Express also suggests. But Metro focuses on EU official Guy Verhofstadt calling Boris Johnson "infantile" for comparing himself to the comic character the Incredible Hulk, while the Guardian describes the EU as being "in despair". In other news, the Daily Mail reports that police are writing off hundreds of thousands of crimes within 24 hours of them being reported.

Lookahead

Today It's International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

14:00 House of Commons Speaker John Bercow holds a question-and-answer session at New York University.

On this day

1992 The government suspends the UK's membership of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, on a day when interest rates rise to 15%.

