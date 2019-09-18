If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Parliament suspension: Day two of Supreme Court battle

On it goes. The legal dispute over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue - suspend - Parliament for five weeks continues in the Supreme Court today.

From 10:30 BST judges will hear two-and-a-half hours of argument from the UK government. Then, after lunch, Scottish challengers to prorogation will make their case.

Remember, there are two appeals being heard. The first is by campaigner Gina Miller's team, arguing against the English High Court's decision that Mr Johnson's decision was "purely political" and therefore "not a matter" for the judiciary.

The second is by the UK government against a ruling by judges at Edinburgh's Court of Session, who said the PM's move was "unlawful" and intended to "stymie" MPs ahead of the 31 October Brexit deadline.

We ask whether the Supreme Court could overrule the government. And we explain how prorogation works.

As ever, here's our very simple guide to Brexit. Plus, we round up all Tuesday's Brexit events.

Israel election 'too close to call'

Will Benjamin Netanyahu remain in power? The Israeli prime minister's right-wing Likud party is running very close to the centrist Blue and White alliance of former military chief Benny Gantz in the country's general election. Exit polls suggest there's a gap of perhaps one or two seats between them. If so, the Yisrael Beiteinu party could end up as kingmaker.

The BBC looks at what the election means for Israel. And here's how voting works and the implications for the Middle East.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

US: Oil attack drones launched in Iran

Where did the drones and cruise missiles used to attack two Saudi Arabian oil plants on Saturday - causing huge fires and disrupting supplies - come from? The US has claimed there is a "very compelling forensic case" they were launched from Iran.

Here are images showing the scale of the damage.

But Tehran denies any involvement, and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have said they launched the drones. The BBC asks who is using such weapons in the Middle East.

The road to clean energy

By Simon Jack, business editor

The north Cornwall village of Delabole sits on a hillside which catches the wind - a lot of wind - all year round. It was here, arguably, where the UK's green revolution began, with an enterprising farmer, Martin Edwards.

"It all started with a storm," he says. "We lost the roof of the house and my mother said if only we could use the wind rather than be done in by it - that got me thinking."

The next four years were spent shopping for wind turbines in Denmark, tense negotiations with the local council and overcoming a cautious community. In 1991, Edwards and his brother opened the UK's first commercial wind farm. "The locals thought we were fruitcakes," says Edwards.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times leads with a warning from Boris Johnson that judges looking at his decision to prorogue Parliament must stay "out of the political arena". But the i focuses on accusations made in the Supreme Court that the PM "abused his power" to silence critics of his Brexit stance. Meanwhile, the Guardian says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would stay neutral if a second referendum happened. And the Daily Mirror reports that targeted high-dose radiotherapy could be used to cure prostate cancer "in a week".

Daily digest

Job applications Graduates "filtered by university ranking"

Chuang Chuang Giant panda's death in Thai zoo prompts questions from China

Cash machines Poor areas losing facilities more quickly, government warned

TripAdvisor Derelict pub "still got reviews"

If you see one thing today

Image copyright The Adventurists

The world's longest horse race

If you listen to one thing today

Mary Portas: On style

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Netflix

The crime drama that (literally) doesn't go anywhere

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics reveals the CPI rate of inflation for August.

17:00 Three strips from Belgian comic Tintin, estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, go to auction in Paris.

On this day

1970 Rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix dies, aged 27, after collapsing at a party in London.

From elsewhere

What climate change looks like in Australia (Guardian)

Who were the ruthless warriors behind Attila the Hun? (National Geographic)

How crosswords put the brain into hyperdrive (New Yorker)

Carpenter wants to sell Poohstick Bridge to Disney (The Argus)