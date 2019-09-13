Julian Assange to stay in prison over absconding fears
- 13 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange is to remain in prison when his jail term ends because of his "history of absconding", a judge has ruled.
He was due to be released on 22 September after serving his sentence for breaching bail conditions.
But Westminster Magistrates' Court heard there were "substantial grounds" for believing he would abscond again.
The Australian is fighting extradition to the US over allegations of leaking government secrets.