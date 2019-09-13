Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Julian Assange was due to have been released on 22 September from Belmarsh Prison

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange is to remain in prison when his jail term ends because of his "history of absconding", a judge has ruled.

He was due to be released on 22 September after serving his sentence for breaching bail conditions.

But Westminster Magistrates' Court heard there were "substantial grounds" for believing he would abscond again.

The Australian is fighting extradition to the US over allegations of leaking government secrets.