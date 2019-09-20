If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Brexit secretary to meet EU's chief negotiator

After weeks of apparent deadlock in Brexit talks, and stern words about no-deal on either side of the English Channel, is the rhetoric softening just a little? With Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay due to hold talks with the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says a new Brexit deal can be reached before the 31 October deadline. He's told Sky News a meeting with Boris Johnson on Monday was "rather positive", with the prime minister echoing his cautious optimism by saying: "I don't want to exaggerate the progress that we are making, but we are making progress."

The BBC also understands "live discussions" are taking place between the EU and UK about ruling out another delay to Brexit if a deal is agreed. It would be seen by some in government, says our political editor Laura Kuenssberg, as an "elegant path" out of a tangle, by restricting MPs' choice to either backing any new deal or leaving without one. First, of course, one would have to be struck.

Global climate strikes under way

Thousands of people - many of them youngsters - have gathered in Sydney, as global "climate strike" protests get under way in Australia. Millions of children are expected to join demonstrations that follow the sun around the earth throughout the day, culminating in mass protests in New York where 1.1 million youngsters have been given permission to skip school. Young campaigner Greta Thunberg, who will join the New York rally, describes the scenes down under as "incredible".

Follow the day's events on our live page, get a quick explanation of climate change through our espresso guide, or bone up on how the UK is responding to the threat of global warning through our in-depth BBC Briefing on energy.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

The 'most open' Rugby World Cup for years

In just a few hours time in Tokyo, hosts Japan will kick off seven weeks of intense competition with the opening match of the Rugby World Cup against Russia. And it promises to be the most open tournament for a long time, with Wales coach Warren Gatland suggesting "six or seven" teams have a chance of winning it. In his column, Matt Dawson says that every day he fancies England a little more to repeat the feat of his winning 2003 side. But he would say that. Ireland are currently ranked as the world's best team. Scotland prop Gordon Reid talks through the team-mates aiming to stop them as the first of the home nations to play meet on Sunday.

See all the fixtures in our round-up, read about the extraordinary lengths some fans have gone to so they can attend, and find out what awaits them, from terrifying toilets to a "Pokemon" stadium.

The work experience you can do in your pyjamas

By Deborah Weitzmann, technology of business reporter, BBC News

Twenty-year-old Jessica Fitzpatrick from Kent is in her third year of university. Like most students with a part-time job, balancing all of her commitments can be challenging. So she chose a virtual internship, with the global law firm Linklaters, to fit around her studies.

It's an online service that gives a look inside the work of a lawyer, through a series of tasks, including working on a deal and creating a presentation. "Although I'm not in the office, there are videos of real partners working there who give me my assignments and deadlines."

Read the full article

What the papers say

No single story dominates Friday's papers. Both the Times and i lead on reports that former prime minister David Cameron's indiscretion about his meetings with the Queen while promoting his memoir has prompted "fury" at Buckingham Palace. The Daily Telegraph can see hope of the UK reaching a Brexit deal with the EU ahead of the 31 October withdrawal date. Meanwhile the Daily Star suggests Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary is in line for an £87m bonus, and speculates as to whether he will bundle the lot into a cabin bag. Read the review.

Daily digest

Conservatives Party members suspended over Islamophobic posts

Religion Muslim men blame profiling for flight cancellation

Mercury Prize Everything you need to know about the winner, Dave

Weekly quiz Test yourself on Cameron's royal gaffe, and other posers

If you see one thing today

Boy whose skin is peeling sent 18,000 cards

If you listen to one thing today

How to Invent a Country: Ireland - plantation and conflict

If you read one thing today

Is individual action pointless in the face of climate change?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

11:45 Japan host Russia in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo.

10:00 UKIP gathers in Newport for its annual conference, the first under new leader Richard Braine.

On this day

1967 Tens of thousands of people watch as the Queen launches the Cunard cruise liner, Queen Elizabeth 2, at a ceremony on the Clydebank.

From elsewhere

The Russian student who has become Moscow's new face of dissent (NPR)

Why can't we agree on what's true any more? (Guardian)

John Humphrys: never let us forget what an important, fearless journalist he is (Telegraph)

Crouch, bind, set: the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan (Economist)