Image copyright PA Media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in southern Africa later with their four-month-old son Archie, for their first official tour as a family.

The 10-day visit will see the royals celebrate the people and culture of the region.

Prince Harry will also travel alone to Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he will pay tribute to his mother Princess Diana's anti-landmine campaign.

The tour begins in Cape Town on Monday, where the couple will visit a township.

It marks baby Archie's first official overseas trip.

In a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the duke said he "can't wait" to introduce his wife and son to South Africa.

At the Cape Town township, the Sussexes will tour a workshop supporting children and empowering young girls.

Meghan is expected to speak about the rising violence against women in South Africa.

Other highlights of the tour include a visit to another township near Johannesburg where Prince Harry and Meghan will learn about a project tackling rising unemployment.

The royals will visit Africa until 2 October. While the duchess and Archie are scheduled to spend the duration in South Africa, Prince Harry will also tour Angola, Malawi and Botswana before being reunited with his family in Johannesburg.

The duke will uphold the legacy of his mother, the Princess of Wales, in Angola.

He is to pay homage to her work campaigning for landmines to be outlawed during a visit she made to the country in 1997.

During his visit to Malawi, Prince Harry will pay tribute to a British soldier killed by an elephant during anti-poaching operations. His visit to the country will focus on efforts to protect endangered animals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The royal couple on tour in Morocco earlier this year. They are due to arrive in Africa on Monday.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "The Duke of Sussex's love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day."

This will be the duchess' first visit to South Africa.

Prince Harry's first trip to Africa came in the months after his mother's death in 1997, when the Prince of Wales took him to the continent "to get away from it all", he has said.

Towards the end of the tour, the Sussexes will meet Graca Machel, widow of South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela. They will also have an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe.

Archie has not been included in the official schedule for South Africa, but the couple hope to publicly introduce him to Africa at some point.