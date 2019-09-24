Image copyright Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited a beach in Cape Town to learn about a project helping vulnerable young people with their mental health.

The couple met surfing mentors at Monwabisi Beach to hear about the work of the NGO Waves for Change.

Harry and Meghan also learned about the non-profit Lunchbox Fund, which benefited from public donations after the birth of their son Archie.

The baby is with his parents in South Africa for his first official tour.

Asked about the key issues in tackling the stigma around mental health, Meghan said: "It's just getting people to talk about it and talk to each other, right?

"And you see that no matter where you are in the world, if you're a small community or a township, if you're in a big city - it's that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing."

Waves for Change offers a mix of mind and body therapy as part of a child-friendly mental health service for vulnerable young people.

The Lunchbox Fund provides nearly 30,000 meals a day to schools and children on the Waves for Change programme.

Harry will travel by boat to Seal Island and Kalk Bay, to learn about efforts in combating poaching of the rare sea snail abalone.

Stocks of abalone - which are highly prized by restaurants in China - are critically low.

The duke and duchess will also meet faith leaders on a visit the country's oldest mosque, the Auwal Mosque in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town.

They will end the day meeting young people and community leaders at the city's residence of the British High Commissioner.

The royal couple are on the second day of their 10-day tour of southern Africa.

Their first day involved meeting teenage girls in the deprived Nyanga township and they spoke out about violence against women and children.