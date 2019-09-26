Princess Beatrice engaged to property tycoon

Image copyright Princess Eugenie Image caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got engaged in Italy earlier this month

Princess Beatrice is engaged to her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her parents have announced.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, got engaged to the 34-year-old property tycoon in Italy earlier this month.

The princess, who is ninth in line to the throne, will marry Mr Mapelli Mozzi next year.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together," the pair said in a statement.

"We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness," they added.

Image copyright Princess Eugenie Image caption The couple said they were "extremely happy" to share the news of their engagement

Image copyright Princess Eugenie Image caption Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, shared photos of the engagement on Instagram

Beatrice said on Twitter she was "so excited" by the announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of York said: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride."

"We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future," they added.

"I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy," the duchess added on Twitter.

"I am so proud of this sensational news," she said.

"Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law."

Mr Mapelli's parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, said they were "truly delighted" by the engagement.

"Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see," they said.

"They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at singer Ellie Goulding's wedding last month

The BBC's royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, said he believed the pair had been together for about two years - and that they have only been seen together in public a handful of times. He said things have "moved pretty quickly".

He said Mr Mapelli Mozzi is a wealthy businessman who has a two-year-old son from a previous relationship.

'Meant to be'

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

"I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo," Princess Eugenie said in an Instagram post congratulating the pair.

"It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be," she added.

Beatrice is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's granddaughter, and a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Further details of the wedding will be announced in due course, the Duke and Duchess of York said.